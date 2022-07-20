Michelle McCool remembers a funny anecdote with Kane during her wedding with Undertaker

The Undertaker has become on his own merits one of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. Throughout a successful and unrepeatable career of more than 30 years, the WWE legend shared costumes with big names in the business, such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels Y hulk hoganamong others.

However, among all of them, the one that stands out the most is, without a doubt, Kane, with whom he had an intense rivalry before joining forces and forming “The Brothers of Destruction”, one of the most remembered teams in the history of WWE. It should be remembered that Kane was introduced as Undertaker’s “brother”, a kinship that the kayfabe kept alive through the years.

In this sense, during the broadcast of the first episode of WWE Rivals, The Undertaker vs. kaneMichelle McCool recalled a funny anecdote that happened during her wedding with Mark Callaway (Undertaker), where Kane was present, in a way.

“When you are with someone, more than 300 days a year, you become family, whether you like it or notMcCool noted. “They’re legitimately like brothers, they’re that close. It’s funny, because many people in our family feel that they are brothers.

At our wedding, they asked us: ‘Your other four brothers are here. Where’s Kane?’ Okay, they are not real brothers, but they are super close, they are great friends“.

The Undertaker had his well-deserved tribute in the past WrestleMania Weekendfirst topping the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022, where he was inducted by former WWE General Manager Vince McMahon, and later received the love and applause of the public in his appearances at WrestleMania 38.

For its part, Glenn Jacobs (Kane), left the ring to start his political career. In early May he was victorious in the Republican primary for mayor of Knox County. This is the first step to be re-elected as mayor, a position he currently holds. However, he was recently embroiled in controversy due to his comments in support of the United States Supreme Court’s removal of federal protection of the right to abortion.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.