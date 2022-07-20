Medical interns march in Coahuila; require security

Medical interns from Saltillo and the Comarca Lagunera de Coahuila and DurangoThey marched to demand safe conditions.

The position of the medical students and the authorities of Coahuila is that social service continue in the state.

Jesus Angel Padilla, Director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila(UAdeC), stressed that the students have the vocation to do so, the only thing that is asked is that a commitment be made to ensure the medical units with the essential items so that they can be safe in a calm environment.

The foregoing after the murder in days past of Erick Andrade, medical intern at the El Brillante ejido in Pueblo Nuevo, Durango.

The students left the school campus located in Francisco Murguía, followed by Emilio Carranza, Boulevard Francis Coss and Allende to the Government Palace.

The director of the institution stated that the students are concerned about what they seek to prevent situations that are adverse and that involve a risk to integrity.

This is a call made by the students with whom we sympathize, they do it so that the authorities take action on the matter and continue in the search for better places”.

She highlighted that there are some areas that they consider to be risky where medical interns have been chased by vans, or they knock on the doors of female doctors, including in an ejido in Ramos Arizpe, an intern was left with the head of an animal, with a aggressive message towards his person, where no risks have been presented.

Jesus Angel PadillaDirector of the Faculty of Medicine, stated that there are 75 doctors who have already completed their internship and are about to carry out their social service.

asc