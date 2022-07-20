Maxi López acquired Birmingham City from the English Championship

This Tuesday the former Argentine striker Maximilian Lopez announced that he bought the birmingham City of England After several months of negotiation to be able to acquire the team and he was already able to step on the grass of the St Andrew’s Stadium. “At home,” he wrote on Twitter.

López pointed out to the English media that he is happy that the acquisition of the team from the Championship and that he will seek to ascend to the premier league.

“It’s a very happy day for us and for the fans of the club. It’s our money, I’ve been working for this for almost a year, I think it’s a great project. We believe we can do a great job in the city, for our fans. and for the team. We were working for that for more than a year”, said the argentinian.

Maximilian It is within a business group that closed the negotiations to become the team of the Second Division of that country. Paul Richardsonbrand owner Hera and Christian Codoma, reported Birminghammail.

It should be noted that the birmingham It is a traditional English team and to its credit it has 2 League Cups in 1963 and 2011 and manages to stay for several years in the premier leaguealthough now it does not have a good news.

