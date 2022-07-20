Matt Dillon, the sweetheart who didn’t want to be | He will be honored for his career in Locarno

Rebellious movie outsiders tend to have short lifespans. You can only try to guess what kind of career James Dean could have enjoyed if he had continued to work until old age. Dean died in a car accident in 1955, at the age of 24. Your Method Acting Study Buddy Montgomery Clift he was able to continue into his mid-40s, before a fatal heart attack in 1966. Zbigniew Cybulskithe legendary leather-clad maverick in post-war Polish cinema, was in his thirties when he accidentally killed himself trying to jump from a moving train on the set of one of his films.

Still, there is one young rebel who continued to act well into his middle years: the American star Matt Dillon. Early in his career, in the early 1980s, Dillon was regularly described as the James Dean of his era. It was mercurial, and very intense. Andy Warhol he spoke of “his astonishingly handsome appearance.”

directors of the stature of Francis Ford Coppola and Gus Van Sant they leaned towards Dillon when they wanted to cast a criminal or gang leader who had charisma, who knew how to strut, for their casts. He played bullies and school sports leaders, but he did so with such a soulful quality that audiences rarely picked on him. Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe were his equally youthful co-stars in The outcasts from Coppola (1983), but the camera fell in love with Dillon’s face. The others paled in his presence.

The Outcasts, by Francis Ford Coppola (1983).

Now 58 years old, the actor -who will receive a lifetime achievement award in the next Locarno International Festival– can say that lived fast without dying young. As the years went by, anyway, his mystique was diluted slowly. While Cruise remains the ever-young, Peter Pan-esque action hero in top gun Y Mission Impossible, Dillon, who has a gravitas that Cruise lacks, has somehow become a figurehead. marginal. It’s been a few decades since teenage fans hung their poster on bedroom walls. Its hot thriller Wild creatures (1998), set in Florida, may have inspired an episode of the cult comedy series PEN15, but it was one of the very few recent recognitions of the status it once held.

In a way, Dillon got what he wanted. He spent much of his early career trying to avoid getting wedged into the stereotype of the handsome American hero. “I don’t want to be pigeonholed into that typical male lead thing… I just want to get good juicy character roles“he told the newspaper New York Times in a 1983 interview, conducted when he was still a teenager. Even then, his interviewer noted the actor’s “deep embarrassment” over his status as a “heartthrob.” These days, Dillon may as well play serial killers and racist cops like conventional romantic leads. He frequently works outside of Hollywood: for example, collaborating with the Danish director Lars von Trier (in The House that Jack Built, of 2018). is a figure contradictorya movie star whose first instinct is usually to shyly back away from the main spotlight.

European directors are still attracted to him. the french filmmaker fred garson He was recently cast as the tough but emotionally vulnerable Chicago novelist Nelson Algren (author of The man with the golden arm) in his new project An Ocean Apart. The film tells of Algren’s torrid romance with the writer Simone de Beauvoir as Charlotte Gainsbourg. Hoping to start filming later this year, Garson was put in touch with the actor by Spanish producer Rosa Bosch. Explaining his choice, Garson pointed to The Independent that “Bosch is very into South American music, and I knew that Matt Dillon has one of the best collections of Cuban music”. In 2020, Dillon directed a documentary about Cuban singer Francisco Fellove Valdés. Garson is sure the actor will play the ideal Nelson Algren. “He started out as a bad boy, and can represent that bad guy with a good heart. Even when he’s working with Lars von Trier on a movie about a killer, we can see humanity…he’s an American guy with a European mindset.”

The Norwegian filmmaker Bent Hamer it matches. She directed Dillon in an adaptation of charles bukowski, Factotum (2005), in which the actor plays Bukowski’s fictional alter ego, Henry Chinaski. Which means he plays an alcoholic, self-destructive, womanizing writer who lives as a homeless man. “It was a risk for him,” Hamer says of the challenge of the once pretty face of Hollywood taking on such a character. Dillon, however, threw himself entirely into the role, visiting strip bars as part of his investigation and interviewing the author’s widow, Linda Lee Bukowski, who strongly approved of her performance. “Also, I really like your voice. He’s a good reader,” Hamer said of Dillon’s laconic intonation. “He really wanted to use some of Bukowski’s poems. Before we started filming, I took it into a studio and we recorded some poems that I loved.”

dillon had 14 years when he appeared as the criminal anti-hero of In the abyss (Jonathan Kaplan, 1979). Casting director Vic Ramos (who would later become Dillon’s manager) discovered the young actor when he was a bellicose teenage smoker who had cut himself out of school in New York. According to the magazine rollstone, Dillon showed up to the audition “all sweaty and with a torn shirt”, and with “two broken front teeth”, fresh from his most recent fistfight. “I was a little wild, in the course of a lost youth,” the actor has said of his troubled adolescence.

Kaplan’s film was about disenchanted boys (“Old enough to know it all but too young to care,” the ad proclaimed) wreaking havoc in New Granada, a middle-class Colorado suburb. The director quickly decided that this young man unkempt It was perfect for such a movie. Critics noted that most of the actors playing the renegade kids were awkward and mannered. After all, they weren’t professionals. They were teenagers playing teenagers. In any case, even the harshest journalists recognized that Dillon looked absolutely natural as Richie White, his character on the wrong side of the road.

In the process, Dillon discovered a love of acting. The teenage fighter began taking classes at the institute of Lee Strasberg, home of “Method”. He started out watching old movies by James Dean, Montgomery Clift and Marlon Brando. “That was the triumvirate: Brando, Clift and Dean,” the actor told dead line in a recent interview, pointing to them as a kind of holy Trinity. Clearly, his influence was fading. Coppola heralded Dillon as “one of the best young actors” since Brando and Dean.

Dillon, however, wasn’t exactly the same as any of them. In his films there are not many comparable scenes at the time of Rebel Without a Cause in which Dean’s emotionally nullified Jim Stark cries out to his father in anguish “You’re tearing me apart!”. Instead, Dillon’s young antiheroes always have a quality relaxed. She rarely feels like she’s baring her soul. He may have played rebels, but they always stayed pretty balanced. They were not neurotic misfits.

Even the villains Dillon’s tended to have redeeming qualities. In Crash (2004 Oscar winner), it’s no surprise that their obnoxious police officer suddenly becomes heroic and selfless, rescuing the same woman from a burning car. (Thandie Newton) who had earlier humiliated and sexually harassed. Sometimes her characters were something dullBut they were always nice. Dillon has one ease for comedy, and he’s not worried about being the butt of jokes. In the scandalous comedy of the Farrelly brothers crazy about mary (1998) plays Pat Healy, the unctuous private investigator with an enveloping smile who flirts with the woman (Cameron Diaz) which is supposed to be following. A more self-aware star might have been embarrassed by the scene where he gives mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to a pet dog, but Dillon pulls it off with perfect comedic timing, as if licking lips with a mutt is second nature to him.

Dillon in There’s Something About Mary in 1998.

Dillon was equally fine as the hapless (and soon-to-be-murdered) husband of Nicole Kidmanthe celebrity-obsessed television weather reporter on All for a dream (Gus Van Sant, 1995), and as the charismatic drug addict thief of Drugstore Cowboy (Van Sant, 1989). “He is one of the best movie actors. He has a secret of not giving too much, or trying so hard as to distract us from his performance,” critic Roger Ebert once enthused. Ebert praised Dillon for leaving his teen idol days behind to cast “interesting characters and good directors.” For Dillon’s career, however, this brought him problems: One of the most successful stars of the ’90s began to lose its commercial appeal. He didn’t make big-budget action movies or superhero movies. And since Dillon’s name was no longer on the marquees, financiers didn’t risk putting money into his boldest projects.

As part of its tribute to the actor, Locarno will exhibit City of Ghosts (2002), which is still Dillon’s only dramatic film as a director. A dark story of con artists and crooked American business executives on the run in Cambodia, partially inspired by Carol Reed’s adaptation of Lord Jim by Joseph Conrad. Dillon co-wrote and starred in the film. I pass six years trying to get the financing and did it on the spot, but it was not a success. Today it enjoys cult status.

A few days ago, Dillon appeared on the lowest ranked 2237 from the STARmeter list of Internet Movie Database, a ranking that suggests it has almost missing of public consciousness. It’s remarkable for an actor who, in the 1980s, was among the most recognizable figures in Hollywood. While Cruise, once his second guitarist, remains a major magnet at the global box office, Dillon now languishes in a dark area. Not that he complains. More than 40 years after her big screen debut, her continued outsider status only adds credibility. James Dean didn’t need fighter jets or explosions to prove he could act. Neither did Dillon.

* Of The Independent From great britain. Special for Page 12.