‘Matrix: Resurrections’: Keanu Reeves Finally Explains The Origin Of The Sad Keanu Meme – CINEMABLEND

Keanu Reeves took advantage of the promotion of the movie ‘Matrix: Resurrections’ to explain what was going through his head when a photo was taken of him where he looks quite sad and became a meme.

When Keanu Reeves doesn’t give away watches to his stunt doubles, he’s far removed from grief on the subway, buses or sharing the tremendous crush he had with Sandra Bullock during the filming of Maximum Speed. The joke is to confirm how great it would be to have him as a friend or neighbor. This time, as part of the promotion of The Matrix: Resurrections, went to the Stephen Colbert show to tell the story behind the meme Sad Keanu.

The photo became famous after a paparazzi caught him sitting on a bench with a pretty bleak face. They even wanted to give him a hug. As the internet is an oasis of quite creative people, they turned it into a meme and, later, there were drawings, toys, montages and everything you can imagine. obviously never botheredWhy do you think Lana and Lilly Wachowski, and so many more love him?

The truth, as he recalls, is that he was just trying to eat a sandwich in peace. He was hungry and he found that bench to take a break, feed himself and think about a few things. In addition to being Neo and John Wick, Keanu has to think about being himself and he has the same problems that all of us do in everyday life.

I was thinking about the things I had pending. She was hungry.

The famous Sad Keanu meme.



That easy. Later, she confirmed that that scene was used by cartoonist Ron Garney to replicate it in the BRZKR comic, just released by Boom! Studios and written by Keanu himself. The cartoon tells how an immortal man offers to work as part of the United States Army forces.in exchange for helping him investigate the motive behind his eternal existence.



Boom! So he replied in his own action comic.



This graphic novel is in plans for adaptation to live action and anime. The only bad thing is that the name of Netflix came out, although nothing is confirmed. Bad in the sense that we know the bad reputation of the platform with its adaptations, there they have the cruel fate of Cowboy Bebop and its recent cancellation. Matrix resurrections It will be set years after Neo’s death in The Matrix: Revolutions and will premiere in Mexico on December 22.