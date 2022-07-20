Marcelo Flores arrives at Real Oviedo

Prior to the agreement with the Spanish team, Marcelo Flores was in pre-season with the Arsenal U-23, and had even scored a goal in a preparation duel.

Real Oviedo officially announced the incorporation of Marcelo Flores to their ranks. The set of the Second Division of Spain, which already has two Mexicans on its staff, reached an agreement with the Arsenal for the hiring of the 18-year-old footballer.

Everything was outlined so that Marcelo Flores will carry out the preseason with the Arsenal first team led by Mikel Arteta, a situation for which he was not considered by Luis Perez for the CONCACAF World Cup. However, the Spanish strategist left him out of the call for the tour of the United States and now the youth reaches the ranks of the Royal Oviedo.

Rubén Flores, his father, was in charge of announcing on the club’s official networks the signing of his son, linked to Asturias by paternal lineage after his grandparents emigrated to Mexican lands.

“My grandfather was a member of the Asturian center, and we grew up in that beautiful environment that is the Spanish culture, and the Asturian culture. I played there in the Asturian Youth and I remember it with great affection, so now Marcelo has the opportunity to return to those roots asturianas and follow the history of the family”, says Flores Sr. in an emotional video.

Prior to the agreement with the Spanish team, Marcelo Flores I was in preseason with the Arsenal Under-23, He had even already scored a goal in a preparation duel.

Just last July 12, it was announced that Pachuca Group had acquired 51 percent of the shares of the Real Oviedowhile Carso Group kept 20% and thousands of partners with the remaining 29%.

Real Oviedo officially announced the addition of Marcelo Flores to their ranks. Getty Images

With only a few weeks with him Pachuca Groupthe Real Oviedo It already has two Mexicans in its ranks. On July 17, it was announced that Daniel Aceves, who was a member of the Tuzos, would join the Spanish squad and on this day the arrival of Marcelo Flores.

The 2021/2022 season meant growth in the career of Marcelo Flores. He started in the U-18 category, in which he scored six goals and gave two assists in his eleven appearances, numbers that promoted him to the U-23, where he scored four goals, he was even called up for a match with the first team. , but remained on the substitutes bench.

In the same football year, he received his first call-up for the senior team of Mexico at the end of 2021. Months later, faced with the possibility of also defending the colors of Canada and Englandannounced that he would play for El Tri, with whom he added two more games in 2022, one of them official, in the Concacaf Nations League.