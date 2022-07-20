Marbelle finished burying Uribe

This is a space for free and independent expression that exclusively reflects the points of view of the authors and does not compromise the thinking or opinion of Las2Orillas.

There was a time when Uribe was fashionable. I know it’s hard to believe but it happened. In 1997, when he was governor of Antioquia, Natalia Paris was asked who was the sexiest man in the country and she answered without hesitation: Álvaro Uribe. Not anymore, poor man, not anymore. It’s hard to see. Until very recently he had the mood of the undefeated. He today he looks as fragile as any grandfather. In Chinatown, the character played by John Huston tells Jack Nicholson “Of course I’m respectable, I’m old. Politicians, ugly buildings and whores become respectable if they last long enough”, but in this sad ending of Uribe the opposite is happening. Uribe is no longer popular simply because he is no longer scary. That is why even Cabal’s son lacks respect and they do not go out to behead the boy, on the contrary, they already see him as presidential. With the crisis in which this government left the right in this country, even Juan José Lafaurie can be a successor. They are so desperate that they are grasping at straws.

Does anyone remember how long Álvaro Uribe Vélez was locked up in his farm in Rionegro? There he received his friends, the people close to him, the few politicians who continue to see him as an infallible genius. Rionegro was Uribe’s bunker. There he endured the petrista bombardment. Few were faithful to him. How does a person without imagination fight depression? Uribe doesn’t even like movies –he says that the last movie he saw was Zorro- nor is he known for any literary inclination. He knows some poems, of course. Inveterate picaflor he still believes in the spell of the verse to capture the attention of the girls. Did they see how he sharpened a poem by Ligia Angulo to Marbelle? But what Uribe likes is politics, he is addicted to it and to do politics you have to be healthy. Hopefully the former president has it because Petro’s government, like any democratic government, needs a judicious and attentive opposition, and who better than him to exercise it. That is why he has to take care of himself, he needs advisers who take care of him, who have criteria, who do not allow him to face episodes as embarrassing as Marbelle’s serenade.

It has been the most bizarre moment of the year, like something out of the nightmare of a Martian on a mushroom trip. In addition, his advisers did not even think about the angle: fatal that shot where the queen of the technorail sang to him fine pearl necklace in the solitude of that room, sitting at a white table, like the Patriarch himself in his fall. Then Uribe became a meme again. Marbella is not the best company at the moment. Racism will not be tolerated in the new Colombia and Marbelle, with its toxic twitter, represents a country that must be left behind, the country of hate, the country of No-Forgiveness, No Future, and that photo of the former president and the singer It’s pathetic, it looks like a photo from the 1990s, of two characters that history is swallowing up.

No, it was not the time to give papaya. Uribe needs to regain credibility to face a Petro who yearns for total control. At least two million Colombians still believe in him, an immovable and far from negligible political capital. Uribe is surrounding himself badly, he must purge his troops, get an adviser to confront him, to make him get back on track, to distance him from figures as hated, as resisted as the racist Marbelle.