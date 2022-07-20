Lizzo tells the album ‘Special’ between Coldplay, activism and support for free choice for abortion

On the occasion of the July 15th release of his second album Specialthe 3 Grammy winner Lizzo told herself in a long English interview with presenter Zane Lowe for Apple Music, sharing her thoughts on the record, on collaborations with stars like Cardi B and Coldplay, and onactivism social that travels in parallel with his musical career.

To write Special, produced together with her dream team – also made up of Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin and Benny Blanco -, Lizzo said she was proud to have been “patient”. The artist, who has always been taken by the urge to create, has in fact taken the time for this album to give shape to each single piece. The result is a record about love for oneself, a celebration “of who I am now, it’s very current. Because I believe that if there is a place where love must exist, that is precisely the present ”.

Lizzo and Chris Martin of Coldplay during the surprise link in the interview

In Special Lizzo retraces some important moments in his life, one of which concerns precisely the Coldplay, to which he entitled a track, a choice that they welcomed with great pleasure. It’s an “Alicia Keys in.” You Don’t Know My Name“Lizzo comments, and Chris Martin, connected via FaceTime, tells the meaning of the text:” I was with a person, and I was looking at the stars. And I was with him, and I was singing [Yellow dei Coldplay]. And tears were coming to my eyes. You have an incredible ability to move with the poetry of your music “.

Coldplay aren’t the only guests of Special. In the song Rumors Lizzo duets with Cardi Bbecause “I’ve wanted to do a song with her for a long time.” It is the track with which, verbatim, he says “fanc—” and thus responds to all the rumors, rumors in fact, that have been circulating on her since she was a star.

Rumors reflects on how, once you reach stardom, you will always be criticized for everything. Lizzo says that he tries every day to get away from this type of negativity, “but it is very difficult to do so, because you almost feel you can’t get away from it”.

Fame can hurt, but it can also be great. Lizzo stands out for being an activist of the body positivity and support for diversity, as well as numerous other current social causes. Of the song If You Love Mesays it’s a piece about respecting the diversity of the people we meet, and about welcoming it to seeing that person just as they are, as their fans do to them.

Lizzo he always wanted to have enough exposure to be able to make a difference in causes he believes in. Thus, on the Lizzolovesyou.com page, you can take action to help on many fronts of activism. For example, now that the Roe v. Wade was overturnedand many celebrities are taking sides against the abortion banLizzo’s site raises funds for free pregnancy termination.

In Special there is obviously the hit of summer 2022 About Damn Time, which has climbed the charts all over the world and placed first in the radio programming of Italy and the United States. The song also exploded on TikTokwhere there are more than 5 million uses of the piece, and the connected challenge was carried out by stars and personalities such as James Corden together with Lizzo, our Chiara Ferragni, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton and Shiloh Jolie Pitt.