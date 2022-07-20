Lizzo covers Elle UK in Kim Kardashian’s warning suit

Ads

More on: lizzo Lizzo wants to “get in the middle” Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s PDA The best looks from the 2022 Red Carpet BET Awards The best star shots of the week: Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White kick off the season of Lizzo swimwear flaunts her figure in bra and underwear, plus multiple star shots

Warning: curves ahead.

Lizzo is all wrapped up on the cover of Elle UK, posing for the magazine’s September issue in nothing more than a Balenciaga-branded high-fashion warning tape.

Kim Kardashian was famously the first to wear the luxury label’s taped creation, choosing the gooey style for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 runway show in March.

Like the founder of Skims, who had trouble taking her front row seat in the claustrophobic suit, Lizzo appeared to have some mobility issues, which she showed in an Instagram video Wednesday.

“I’M A RIDICULOUS MAN… JUST TRANSMIT IN ‘DAMN NOW’ AND DON’T ASK ANY QUESTION,” captioned the hilarious and stiff clip.

“I have several questions,” one person commented on the post. “This just made me piss my pants a little bit,” said another. A third joked: “This is what Spanx feels about me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The 34-year-old ‘Truth Hurts’ singer spoke to Elle UK about learning to love herself, then project her trust in others and lead by example.

“There are millions of people who are going through what I’m going through, who don’t have an outlet, who don’t have a support system, who don’t have the financial freedom or access to certain things to feel better,” she said.

“I don’t want people to have to suffer like me. If I can give someone a cheat code, or if I can give someone the recipe so they can make their own sauce, I will.

Lizzo makes a sticky pose for Elle UK.Elle UK

He also discussed Yitty, his recently released shapewear line.

“More than any piece of clothing, shaping clothing can make people feel comfortable with their bodies and, most of the time, it’s ugly. I want to revolutionize shapewear. I want to change the way people think when they hear the word “ripped”. I don’t want people to ever have to deal with a belt in their lives again, ”Lizzo said.

The singer hilariously attempted to dance to her hit song “About Damn Time” while it was all over. Lizzo / Instagram

While the mummy look may be worth a chuckle, it could also be the next big thing: modeling under or not.

And while none can compare to Lizzo or Kardashian, anyone can make their own Balenciaga onesie at home, assuming they’re willing to spend £ 300 for two rolls of duct tape.

Ads