Little Caesars for breakfast; Due to inflation, pizza is cheaper than eggs.

In the face of inflation, various users have sarcastically chosen to buy a pizza from the company instead of a product from the basic basket such as eggs; which is going up.

But the egg is not the only product that has risen, some more are the kilo of tortillas (from 15 to 22 pesos), box bread (from 34.15 to 43.10 pesos), zucchini (from 5.90 to 34.50 pesos) and the whole chicken (from 104 to 129 pesos).

Despite of Package Against Inflation and Famine (Pacic)launched by the federal government more than two and a half months ago, from April 2022 to July 15, inflation has not stopped and lately the products that have increased the most were eggs, potatoes, oranges and pork chops .

According to the consumer prices of Grupo Consultor de Mercados Agrícolas (GCMA), in the main cities of the country: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey registered increases in most of the 24 products that make up the basic basket, For example, 18 pieces of white chicken eggs were sold on average for almost 46 pesos in April, a price that increased until reaching just over 53 pesos on July 15. However, some users have reported that the full cardboard is up to 103 pesos due to inflation, commenting that it is already cheaper to eat a pizza from Little Caesars.

How is it that Little Caesars can sell its pizza for such a low price and beat inflation?

To save money by making your pizzas and survive inflation little Caesars use cheaper ingredients. His number one trick for cutting costs is in cheese, which accounts for 40 percent of the cost of a pizza, according to Bacino's Pizza. Pre-shredded, low-moisture cheese can be stored for a long time, which is why little Caesars exclusively uses mozzarella cheese made from cow's milk. The only time it is complemented with mozzarella is on pizzas Hot N Ready, also include cheese Munster.

Another great secret to keeping prices low comes in the preparation of the sauce and dough. little Caesars You receive the sauce concentrate in a bag, so employees only need to add water to finish it off. While this doesn’t feel very homey, an employee of Reddit revealed that little Caesars he makes his own dough every day. Research Brand Eating He confirmed this with a trip to the company’s test kitchen to see how the dough was made from flour, water, sugar, salt, yeast and soybean oil. When making the dough internally, little Caesars it really saves money because pre-made dough costs more.

The dough and sauce also contain no dairy or meat products, making them inherently cheaper to produce.

Nevertheless Another example of companies that take advantage of products to sell at a lower cost is Too Good To Go, a business that handles products close to their expiration date and can sell for three times less than what they have under normal circumstances.

But all this has impacted the preferences of the users, who due to inflation have reacted “sarcastically” to the possibility of exchanging a kilo of egg, due to inflation, for a pizza Little Caesars.

Unfortunately, the egg is not the only product that has risen, some more that have increased are the kilo of tortillas (from 15 to 22 pesos), the box bread (from 34.15 to 43.10 pesos), the butternut squash (from 5.90 to 34.50 pesos), the chicken whole (from 104 to 129 pesos), the beef (from 178 to 209 pesos), the tomato (from 22.60 to 34.50), the LP gas of 30 kilograms (from 548 to 754 pesos), and many more.

In addition, the study carried out by the University Center for Administrative Economic Sciences (CUCEA) reported that for To acquire the 123 products of the basic basket, 11 thousand 529 pesos must be allocated.

In an essential basic basket for a family of four (30 products), which also includes items such as antibacterial gel and personal and household hygiene issues, the price reaches 10,576 pesos. If we add to that services such as the payment of electricity, water, telephone and rent, around 22 thousand 182 pesos would be needed to have all these conditions on a monthly basis”, detailed the investigation.

To this is added the fact that if people have a chronic illness they must pay for medicines and consultations that could raise the budget to the 38 thousand 546 pesos.

At the end of the day, it is important to emphasize that the vast majority of Mexicans live in a situation where constant price increases, however minimal they may be, affect the way they consume products, whether in supermarkets or corner stores.

