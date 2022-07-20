Leo DiCaprio ‘had a problem’ with nude Meryl Streep in ‘Don’t Look Up,’ says Adam Mckay

Director of Don’t Look Up claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio “had a problem” with a nude scene with Meryl Streep.

In the film, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, DiCaprio plays an astronaut struggling to warn world leaders about an impending comet that will destroy the planet.

Streep, meanwhile, plays President Janie Orlean.

Guardian asked director Adam McKay about Streep’s role in the film, specifically that it includes a scene where her character is nude (but played by a body double).

“She’s reckless,” McKay said. “And yes, she is a body double. But do you know who had a problem with that? Leo [DiCaprio]. Leo just sees Meryl as movie royalty… though maybe ‘royalty’ isn’t a compliment… but a very special figure in movie history.

“He didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back, walking around naked for a second. She said something to me like ‘do you really need to show that?’ And I said ‘it’s President Orlean; she is not Meryl Streep. But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even mention it.”

Don’t Look Up has received mixed reviews from critics. In a four star article for The IndependentClarisse Loughrey describes the film as a “funny, hard-hitting satire.”

The film is in theaters now and will premiere on Netflix on December 24.