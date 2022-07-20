La Valdiri, Cristina Hurtado and other celebrities who became very young mothers

The ValdiriCristina Hurtado and other famous Colombians became mothers for the first time, while they were still teenagers.

It cannot be denied that motherhood is a gift from God, although some people go out of their way to have children, there are those who long to have a large family.

It’s definitely, children are joy of any home, although they are not always planned, when they are received with love, unexpected things happen.

The successful businesswoman became pregnant when she was barely 18 years old, she had just graduated from school when she found out.

La Valdiri and other celebrities who were mothers from a very young age:

Isabella came to motivate her to comply their purposesalthough she was a single mother, she knew how to search for them so that her first-born never lacked anything.

Now, she has Adhara and has the support of her husband Felipe Saruma who became the best father in the world.

As for Cristina Hurtado, she had her first child at the age of 15, Daniel, who is currently 23 years old and is a renowned pilot.

The presenter did not plan get pregnanthowever, received the child with open arms, and Josse Narváez, her husband, also welcomed him as his own son.

Currently, the paisa has 3 children, two of them from her spouse, Juan José and Mateo, the baby of the house.

The same thing happened to the famous actress Sofía Vergara, at 19 she gave birth to Manolo, the young man is 30 years old and is a talented audiovisual producer.

She not only inherited her mother’s beauty, but also her skills as an entrepreneurboth promote their own brand of pet products.

Similarly, Lorna Cepeda confessed that she had her first daughter at the age of 19, although she was married, her marriage was not rosy and she had to flee with her little Daniela.

Last but not least, Natalia Durán became a mother at the age of 18 and has 3 children: Mía, Nina and Dante.

The actress has been characterized by being a cool motherin her house there are no forbidden topics, her children communicate perfectly with her.

But it is clear that, The ValdiriCristina, Lorna, Sofía and Natalia, were not great at being mothers, on the contrary, they have given everything for their offspring.