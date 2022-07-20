Kylie Jenner and those 3-minute private jet flights: “She’s a climate criminal”

















https://video.repubblica.it/green-and-blue/clima-e-ambiente/kylie-jenner-e-quei-voli-in-aereo-di-3-minuti-la-prova-su-celebrity- jets-and-a-climate-criminal / 421203/422139

Copy <iframe class = "rep-video-embed" src = "https://video.repubblica.it/embed/green-and-blue/clima-e-ambiente/kylie-jenner-e-quei-voli-in- 3-minute-plane-trial-on-celebrity-jets-and-a-climatic-criminal / 421203/422139 & width = 640 & height = 360 "width =" 640 "height =" 360 "frameborder =" 0 "scrolling = "no"> </iframe>

Copy

Model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner ended up in the sights of fans and social media users for a series of lightning-fast trips made with her private jet. These are very short flights, sometimes lasting only three minutes and repeated several times within a week, to cover negligible distances. Routes that any person would take by car. To document them there would be the tweets of Celebrity Jets – an account that tracks the movements of VIPs with their private planes – and that in a short time they went around the world, sparking the indignation of many for the lack of sensitivity shown towards the environmental impact of his choices. According to the European Federation for Transport and the Environment, 5% of global emissions from the aviation sector are caused by the 1 & of the population: the super rich. Including the Jenner-Kardashian family.