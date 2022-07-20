Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, sparks concern over disturbing post about “being alone”
KOURTNEY’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker sparked concern after sharing a post about “being alone”.
The 16-year-old – whose father Travis Barker is married to Kourtney – posed in a skintight black dress in new Instagram photos.
Alabama wore a long, curly blonde wig and framed her features with nude lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.
He posed in the huge backyard of the $ 9 million Calabasas mansion of Blink-182 rocker Travis.
The teenager titled the photos: “I am alone”.
Alabama fans were concerned about his caption, with one commenting, “Are you okay girl?”
Another added: “We got you”, while a third posted: “Don’t worry about the haters”.
The Instagram star also sparked concern when she posted in the middle of the night about people “using” her.
Alabama shared a snapshot of herself wearing a red robe with her eyes closed, which she captioned, “I get tired of the people using me, be loyal or I lose myself.
Although the photo was posted around 4am Pacific time, it looks like the shot is old because there was still a light in the background.
The social media star posted the photo with no context other than the words of a Toosii song.
Meanwhile, Alabama’s father Travis recently faced backlash for allowing her to find a job at such a young age.
In April she announced that she is now a Brand Ambassador for the PrettyLittleThing clothing brand.
PrettyLittleThing is a fast fashion retailer, aimed at women between 16 and 42 years old.
“I am SO excited to finally announce that I am the new Brand Ambassador of @prettylittlething Stay tuned… 👀”, he captioned his post.
The post showed her crouching, reading a book in an all-pink room while wearing white lace-up boots, a pink shirt, and a denim jacket.
Kourtney and Travis fans slammed them saying “she’s just a girl” and that “she shouldn’t be working”.
Reddit users felt the same way when one wrote: “Isn’t she 16? God, this world is so fucked up lol ”.
Alabama is the daughter of Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
She became Kourtney’s stepdaughter when she and the drummer got married in May.
