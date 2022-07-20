Kourtney Kardashian’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker, 16, sparks concern over disturbing post about “being alone”

KOURTNEY’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker sparked concern after sharing a post about “being alone”.

The 16-year-old – whose father Travis Barker is married to Kourtney – posed in a skintight black dress in new Instagram photos.

Alabama wore a long, curly blonde wig and framed her features with nude lipstick and smoky eyeshadow.

He posed in the huge backyard of the $ 9 million Calabasas mansion of Blink-182 rocker Travis.

The teenager titled the photos: “I am alone”.

Alabama fans were concerned about his caption, with one commenting, “Are you okay girl?”

The stepdaughter from Kourtney, Alabama looks unrecognizable without any makeup or wig

Another added: “We got you”, while a third posted: “Don’t worry about the haters”.

The Instagram star also sparked concern when she posted in the middle of the night about people “using” her.

Alabama shared a snapshot of herself wearing a red robe with her eyes closed, which she captioned, “I get tired of the people using me, be loyal or I lose myself.

Although the photo was posted around 4am Pacific time, it looks like the shot is old because there was still a light in the background.

The social media star posted the photo with no context other than the words of a Toosii song.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s father Travis recently faced backlash for allowing her to find a job at such a young age.

In April she announced that she is now a Brand Ambassador for the PrettyLittleThing clothing brand.

PrettyLittleThing is a fast fashion retailer, aimed at women between 16 and 42 years old.

“I am SO excited to finally announce that I am the new Brand Ambassador of @prettylittlething Stay tuned… 👀”, he captioned his post.

The post showed her crouching, reading a book in an all-pink room while wearing white lace-up boots, a pink shirt, and a denim jacket.

Kourtney and Travis fans slammed them saying “she’s just a girl” and that “she shouldn’t be working”.

Reddit users felt the same way when one wrote: “Isn’t she 16? God, this world is so fucked up lol ”.

Alabama is the daughter of Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

She became Kourtney’s stepdaughter when she and the drummer got married in May.

Alabama's father, Travis, is married to Kourtney

Alabama and Kourtney seen at the Italian wedding of Kourtney and Travis

