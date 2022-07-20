Kourtney Kardashian appears to unfollow Tristan Thompson on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian appears not to have followed Tristan Thompson on Instagram, just days after her sister Khloe Kardashian announced she is expecting a second child, via surrogate, from him.

According to multiple reports, the Kardashians’ big sister is no longer following the NBA star, and a search among her followers on the platform confirms this.

While it’s unclear when exactly Kourtney Kardashian stopped following her sister’s ex, research shows Kim and Khloe Kardashian are still following the Chicago Bulls center.

The abandonment comes less than a week after reality TV star Khloe Kardashian announced that she and her ex-boyfriend are expecting a second child via a surrogate, despite already being separated due to her infidelities.

Kardashian and the 31-year-old basketball player already share a four-year-old daughter named True and have been in a casual relationship since 2016.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” the Kardashian rep said in a statement Wednesday.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

The news comes a few months after Kardashian and Thompson announced their separation when it emerged that the 31-year-old had had a child with another woman during their relationship.

In January 2022, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian after paternity tests showed he had a child with Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old fitness instructor, in 2021.

In his apology for the Instagram story, Thompson vowed to take “full responsibility” for his son with Nichols and plans to raise their child “amicably.” She also claimed to have “the utmost respect and love” for Kardashian.

Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship has been in the media spotlight for years after allegations surfaced, including footage and images of Thompson, that he allegedly betrayed Kardashian.

In 2019, Thompson made headlines after it emerged that he was caught cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, the best friend of his younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

The situation caused a media frenzy at the time, with the Kardashian Jenner family publicly excluding Woods from their circle.

Khloe Kardashian isn’t the only sister to have given Thompson an apparent blow in the past few days, as Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share some cryptic “red flag” posts herself.

Skims founder shared a Doctor Seuss quote about his story on Sunday, which said: “Life is too short to wake up with regrets”.

The quote, for Page Six, continued: “So love the people who treat you well, forgive those who don’t, and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you have a chance, take it. If your life changes, Nobody said it would be easy, they just promised it would be worth it ”.

She went on to share another post that said, “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can’t see the red flags.”