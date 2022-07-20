Know the details of the operation of Marcelo Flores to Oviedo

Flores, 18, did not travel with Arsenal to the preseason in the United States this summer to finalize his departure on loan.

The Mexican Marcelo Flores is a new Real Oviedo player in the Second Division of Spain.

The announcement was made official this Wednesday morning in Mexico, already in the afternoon in Oviedo, through the club’s networks, who published a couple of videos to welcome him: the first with the player ‘giving flowers’ to the fans of his new team, and the second telling the story of his father and his relationship with Asturias.

The agreement would be a loan for one year with no option to buy, with which Flowers He will return after July 1, 2023 to the ranks of Arsenal, a club that is looking for minutes for one of its young promises from the quarry with the aim of returning strengthened and being able to fight for a place in the Gunners first team for the 2023 season -24, the sources added.

Flores, 18, did not travel with Arsenal to the preseason in the United States this summer, after his club did not allow him to play the Under 20 World Cup with the Mexican National Teamwhich was left out of the world Cup of the specialty.

The skillful player, who has already received several calls in the last year to the Senior National Team of Mexico by Gerardo Martinoaroused the interest of some teams in Europe and the mlsbut finally it is Real Oviedo -which has just been acquired 51 percent of its shares by Grupo Pachuca-, which will have him as a reinforcement for the 2022-23 season.