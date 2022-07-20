Kim Kardashian’s body language reveals how she REALLY felt about Khloe getting Tristan back, expert says

KHLOE Kardashian’s casual relationship with Tristan Thompson was a major storyline in The Kardashians’ debut season.

The whole family was not shy about engaging in the tragedy of betrayal, and Kim did not hold back.

TikTok user Villar Valerie shared her thoughts on what Kim really meant when she discussed her sister’s relationship on the show.

Valerie analyzed a clip in which Kim appears to be praising Khloe for giving the NBA star another chance.

“I’m so proud of who Khloe is, she wanted to give her relationship a second chance. Even after she stalked her and embarrassed her, ”Kim said in a confessional.

Valerie noted Kim’s condescending tone, which many viewers reported and turned into a viral meme on TikTok.

The body language expert also commented on the way Kim looks down and to the right, which is interpreted as untrue.

“He seems to know the weight and intensity of his words,” Valerie said.

The TikToker also noted how Kim’s brows frowned when she referred to Tristan, showing that she didn’t like him.

Valerie said Kim’s subtle facial expressions when discussing Tristan revealed that “he may not have liked the idea of ​​Khloe giving him a second chance in the first place.”

TikTok users took to the comments section of Valerie’s video to discuss their interpretation of Kim’s statement.

“I don’t think he said he was mean to Khloe, but more to embarrass him for what he did,” one viewer said.

Another person said, “I think (rightly) you think what Tristan did was embarrassing in itself and so he didn’t think he was embarrassing Khloe by saying that.”

“No one on this planet was happy that she gave him a second chance,” commented one user.