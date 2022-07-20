Kim Kardashian was ripped off as “heartless” for SHADING Khloe with a cryptic quote as Tristan Thompson celebrates with a new woman

KIM Kardashian has been criticized for overshadowing her sister Khloe over the star’s second child with Tristan Thompson.

The 41-year-old reality star shared a cryptic quote about “red flags” after Tristan, 31, was spotted celebrating with a mystery woman in Greece.

5

5

Kim’s post on her Instagram Stories read:

Taking her Instagram stories, she posted: “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick, but they can’t see the red flags.”

He shared it just hours after images of Khloe’s dad, Tristan, holding hands with a mysterious woman on a night out in Mykonos surfaced.

Critics criticized Kim for sharing the quote, with a Reddit posting: “Kim is the worst sister like f ** k ???”

Another added: “Wow, what a terrible idiot. I can’t believe she would be so publicly rude to her sister since she pretends they’re friends. “

A third posted: “They’re fucking awful to each other.”

Tristan’s escape to Greece came after the ex-couple announced they were expecting a second child, a boy, through a surrogate.

They are already parents of their four-year-old daughter True.

Most read in Entertainment

A representative of The Kardashians star said, “We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

THE! the star representative concluded: “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

CHILD N.2

An insider revealed to PageSix: “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and has decided to move on with the baby with the support of her family.”

The source added that although the two are expecting a baby, Khloe and Tristan are not back together.

The former couple is expecting a baby, whose name fans have theorized will be a tribute to his parents, Kris Jenner, 66, and the late Robert Kardashian Senior.

According to TMZ, True’s little brother should arrive “within days”, if not “already”.

Khloe’s team pointed out that the baby was conceived in November before it emerged that Tristan had cheated on the star with Maralee Nichols and was having a child with her.

In addition to True, Tristan is Prince’s father, five, with his ex Jordan Craig, 30.

He welcomed his son Theo with his mistress, Maralee, 31, in January.

5

5