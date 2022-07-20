Kim Kardashian shows off her waist and tiny arms in a skintight bodysuit after sparking concern over severe weight loss

KIM Kardashian showed off her extremely small waist and arms in a tight bodysuit on Instagram.

The reality TV star recently sparked concern among fans over her severe weight loss.

Kim appeared in Ciara’s Instagram video on July 19, wearing a brown SKIMS bodysuit.

Ciara was promoting her new song, Jump featuring Coast Contra, with a star-studded video.

It started with the singer dancing and lip syncing to her song, then she raised her hand and the next celebrity appeared on the screen.

Along with Kim and Ciara, the video featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, J Balvin, Big Latto and La La.

A Kardashian Instagram page re-posted Kim’s part.

She stood in a tight bodysuit with her hand on her hip, timing the words: “You like it when I do the thing (jump!)”

Her long blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

It wasn’t clear where Hulu’s star was, but a white background could be seen behind it.

This video comes after fans sparked concern for the 41-year-old after her sudden weight loss.

KIM BEACH

Earlier this month, Kim showed off her tiny waist again along with bikini abs on the beach.

She enjoyed playing with Saint, as the two were recently seen digging in the sand on the beach.

The founder of SKIMS slipped into a sporty two-piece with a cobalt top and white bottom.

The mother of four looked relaxed as she took a moment to go down to the sand with her son and build shapes in the sand.

The photos were taken during his recent family vacation in Turks and Caicos.

THINNER THAN EVER

While in New York City earlier this month, Kim looked thinner than ever while wearing a $ 3k Balenciaga tracksuit.

The reality star was spotted leaving her hotel wearing the super loose blue, black and white tracksuit.

The TV personality nearly drowned in her gaze as her weight loss continued to appear after the Met Gala in early May.

Kim paired the look with a giant pair of black bug-eyed sunglasses and wore her platinum blonde hair pulled up in a bun.

She completed her casual outfit with a fluffy black bag and completely glam makeup.

DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS

Kim recently revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic $ 5 million dress for the Met Gala.

The reality star, best known for her hourglass figure, has since shocked fans with her petite build while attending events and on social media.

The Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family are concerned that she is losing too much weight and that she “barely sleeps.”

FAN THEORIES

Fans shared theories about the reasoning behind the Los Angeles native’s sudden weight loss.

Many have suggested it may have to do with Pete’s exes which include the likes of Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Pheobe Dynevor.

User wrote on Reddit: “Kim’s weight loss – a theory.

“I may be far from here, but I just realized that all of Pete’s exes are tiny. Like, incredibly skinny. Even for Hollywood. I wonder if Kim has noticed it too ”.

Others agreed, with a text: “Yeah, he was with Ariana and that Kaia Gerber, so I thought he liked Kim? Then she got thinner.

“Which is a little sad because it’s her aspect that drags into the relationship, not her.”

Another added: “You may be involved in something. Also, since he’s so skinny, maybe he’s trying to feel ‘smaller’ to match him physically. “

A third posted: “Pete has been with skinny white women, he probably feels insecure that he’s not his typical type.”

Kim revealed on The TODAY Show in June that although she lost 21 pounds to fit in the iconic dress, she has no plans to lose more.

“I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I eliminated so much sugar and a lot of junk food I was eating that I didn’t even notice. A lot of deep-fried foods and I just completely changed my lifestyle, ”she told the show’s hosts.

