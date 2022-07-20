Khloe Kardashian has “zero doubts” Tristan Thompson “escalates” after the arrival of baby # 1. 2

Ads

Keeping the faith. Khloé Kardashian has had her share of her ups and downs with Tristan Thompson, but she’s not worried about her fathering abilities, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Read the article

“One good thing she’s been holding on to all along is that Tristan is a wonderful father to True,” says the source to former Revenge Body host, 38, and NBA star, 31. “Khloé hasn’t doubts that they will come forward and do the right thing with their new baby too.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who shares True, 4, with her ex, recently confirmed that the former couple is expecting a second child via surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Shutterstock (2)

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a representative of the Hulu personality told us earlier this month. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family ”.

Read the article

Shortly after the baby was conceived – and the same week the rest of the world discovered it – the author of Strong Looks Better Naked learned that her ex had had a child with Maralee Nichols. After the 31-year-old Texas native welcomed her now 7-month-old son Theo in December 2021, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years, ”the Chicago Bulls player wrote via Instagram in January. “My actions are certainly not in line with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Again, I’m so incredibly sorry.

The athlete and Nichols met in March 2021, at which point Thompson was still dating Kardashian. Three months later, Us confirmed that the Good American founder and native Canadian had given up, but Kardashian later revealed that the duo rekindled their romance later in the year.

Read the article

“They were good. We’re actually in a really good place, ”revealed the Kocktails With Khloé alum in a May episode of The Kardashians, which was shot around October 2021.“ We just got back together. She’s going to therapy a lot. There was just a lot of effort on her part ”.

When the reality star found out about Nichols, however, she was livid. “I found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would not be doing it. But okay, if you do, won’t you even give me a warning before the rest of the world? the California native said during a sectarian interview in the June 16 finale of The Kardashians. “It’s just another slap in the face. It is humiliating. I’m embarassed.”

Though the ex-couple are now expecting another baby, Kardashian has no plans to rekindle her relationship with Thompson outside of co-parenting. “There’s nowhere in her mind that she wants to get Tristan back,” an insider told us earlier this month. “She’s really done with him romantically this time.”

For more information on where Kardashian is with Thompson, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, in the stands now.

Ads