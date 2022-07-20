Keanu Reeves, this has been his before and after in Hollywood

american actor Keanu Reeves He is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood and one of the most popular figures on the Internet. But this success did not come out of nowhere.

They are already more than 30 years of career, dmovie scenes, and even participation in video games. Here we share the transformation of the protagonist of The Matrix.

Keanu’s beginnings

He made his film debut in 1985. with a small role in the film “Youngblood” from director Peter Markle. Throughout the rest of the 1980s, Keanu continued to star in small movies.

It wasn’t until 1991, when he got his first big break in Hollywood: the role of Jonathan Harkerone of the protagonists of the adaptation of the novel Bram Stoker’s Dracula Directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Happy birthday!! Must be nice being at least 491 years old #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/h05eGSBYkr — HydroPlasma (@PlasmaHydro) September 3, 2021

Success came with The Matrix

Without a doubt, the role that catapulted him to fame was that of Neo in the tape “The Matrix” of the Wachowski sisters. This science fiction film became a pop culture phenomenon, which expanded with three more sequels -one of them is released in 2021-, an anthology of animated shorts, and several video games.

From the success of The MatrixKeanu obtained more leading roles and continued to be a figure sought by film directors to participate in Science Fiction and Action films, such as “Constantine” and “John Wick”.