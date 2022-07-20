Keanu Reeves, the definitive man

By Alejandra Pintos

Gallery Magazine – Montevideo Portal

Today it is difficult to reach consensus, from the flavors of ice cream to the best series of the year —Succession—, everything provokes divided opinions. But in Hollywood there is a conciliatory figure who brings together young and old, liberal and conservative, men and women: Keanu Reeves. For some he is the hero of their favorite action movies, for others a man as sensitive as he is attractive, who would be the perfect husband, for the youngest the eternal protagonist of memes, like the one in the photo in which he is sitting on a bench eating a sandwich.

Reeves is a reserved person, shy and warm at the same time. When he releases a movie, he does a bit of press, some print media interviews, red carpets, and TV appearances. It is there that he opens the door and lets his fans in, just a little bit. As Sandra Bullock said, “Keanu is a guy who listens.” However, there are certain aspects of his personality that come to the fore, such as his wry humor, dry at times, but ending in a smile (he says it’s part of the “English formality” he inherited from the his mother). It’s also evident that he loves his job and has no problem dropping 48 stories from a cable to do an action scene. He gets excited like a child every time he talks about his movies: sometimes he can barely keep still and starts to move in the chair with excitement.

But Keanu Reeves isn’t just fascinating to outsiders, but also for those who have shared a set with him —especially women—. “Keanu is the typical man who is friends with all the women he has dated. I don’t think there is anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe if we had gotten out we could have survived. But we didn’t. We just grew up together on parallel paths, meeting occasionally for dinner and working together. The more time passes, the more it amazes me. Could I say that if he had broken my heart? Probably not,” he told Esquire Sandra Bullock, who shared a set with him in Maximum speed Y The lake House.

Like this anecdote, there are several. They say that on more than one occasion he offered to lower his salary in order to better pay the technical team or another colleague. Also that on one occasion, when the plane he was traveling on had to make an emergency landing, he hired ground transportation so that he and everyone on the flight could reach their destination, five hours away.





The new era Keanu. He’s a movie buff and loves to work—some would say he’s a workaholics. When he’s not shooting movies, he goes to the cinema and sees two or three in a row, even when he only has one day off during a film promotion tour. As he told Esquire in an interview, when he was filming in Paris he went to see Dune, by Denis Villeneuve and found it “amazing”. She also goes to see his own movies. In 2019, before the pandemic, she went to the movies to see john wick 3. “I didn’t know if she was going to get a chance to do another one and I wanted to see it on the big screen and feel if people liked it. It was fun to see how people laughed at the knife scene at the beginning. I love the John Wick movies, they’re funny. We bought each other pop, peanuts, and Coca-Cola,” he said.

Throughout his career he made 68 movies, so far. Some were box office flops like little buddha (1993), other mediocre and sugary ones like A walk on clouds (1995), a pair of critically acclaimed films such as my private world (1991) and two mega-successful franchises: Matrix Y John Wick. And it is those two sagas that bring him back to the screens.





More than two decades after the first Matrixa film that marked an era in science fiction cinema —due to its theme, aesthetics and special effects— and 18 years after the third film, Matrix: revolutionsLana Wachowski returns as director of Matrix Resurrections. For the long-awaited fourth installment, Lilly Wachowski, Lana’s sister and creative duo, decided not to be part of the project. Those who do return are Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Sequels can be messy, and sometimes it’s more about capitalizing on nostalgia and making money, with results ranging from barely worthy to entertaining (there are plenty of examples: from full-house until Sex & The City). Nevertheless, resurrections has had good reviews and the specialized site IndieWire said that “it is the most audacious and personal of the Hollywood sequels since the last jedi”. Setting aside the plot, from the trailer you can see a substantial improvement in the special effects that, unlike Keanu, had not aged well.

For the fourth installment of John Wick We will have to wait a little longer: the premiere is scheduled for 2022, although the trailer can already be seen. The delay was due in part to the pandemic and in part to the actor’s commitments on the set of Matrix Resurrections. As much as you love to work, your days are still 24 hours long.

Marked by cinema. Keanu Reeves’ parents met on a beach in Beirut (Lebanon) in the 1960s. His mother, Patricia, came from England. His father, Samuel, had been born in Hawaii, although he came from a Chinese family. After his birth, the family moved to Australia, then Patricia lived with Keanu for a while in New York before settling permanently in Toronto.

She worked as a costume designer for movies, series and even photo shoots – she made a Playboy bunny outfit for Dolly Parton and Reeves recently said that as the star country he didn’t want to keep it he wore it for Halloween as a kid. He grew apart from his father and has no relationship with him, but the one who marked him was his stepfather, Paul Aaron.

“I think I was 15 years old, it was summer, and that was complicated for my mother, so she sent me to be a production assistant with Aaron. He was about to start directing an action movie called The exterminatorwith Chuck Norris”, he recalled in an interview with Guardian. On set, Reeves would do whatever was needed, from holding people back for outdoor shots to buying Hollywood legend Claudette Colbert a soda. And while he was doing that, he was also watching the lighting crew, the actors, the producers at work. It was at that moment that he ended up falling in love with cinema.

After a few minor roles, 1991 was a big year for Keanu Reeves. Premiere my private worlddirected by Gus Van Sant and starring him, along with River Phoenix, a road movies intimate and nostalgic, and at the same time was at the forefront of the block buster Breaking pointwhere he played an undercover agent infiltrating a gang of surfers/criminals led by Patrick Swayze.





After that high point, the actor had to face difficult moments on a personal level. In 1993 his great friend River Phoenix died of an overdose. “He was a very special person. So original, unique, smart, talented and creative. Considered. Brave. Funny. Dark and light”, he recently reflected. A couple of years later, his partner Rachel Syme miscarried late in her pregnancy and shortly after crashed and died. These tragedies led him to take refuge even more in work and in philanthropy: after his sister suffered leukemia, he decided to finance two institutions that fight against childhood cancer. He also wrote a book of poems, shadows (2015), to externalize that pain. “It helped me to contextualize the duel, even to be inspired by it. Let the pain move and don’t get caught up in it. I was able to put certain things in a way that allowed me to carry them or have them with me,” he told Guardian.

Already on the bill and about to be released

Matrix Resurrections It is already on the billboard in Uruguay and there are shows for all audiences and others exclusively for vaccinated people. It is also expected to arrive shortly on the platform of streaming HBO, something that is happening more and more frequently, and is a source of discomfort for directors and actors. For Reeves, “if you have to see her for streamingdo it”, as he told Guardian. The other three movies in the franchise are now available on HBO Max.

the premiere of john wick 4 It is scheduled for May 2022, but in the meantime you can enjoy the first three of the saga on Netflix, where at the time of writing this note they were among the most viewed in Uruguay.