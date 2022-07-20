Keanu Reeves saved ‘John Wick’ from failure

After years on the tightrope, Keanu Reeves returned to the top playing the action hero John Wicka character who reminded us of all the charisma and good work of the star of Matrix and gave game to one of the most acclaimed sagas of the genre in recent years. However, this success was close to not happening. And it is that in the beginning the project had a very different approach that would have left Reeves out of the picture and resulted in a very different movie.

Keanu Reeves at the presentation of ‘John Wick 3’ in Los Angeles in 2019 (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As revealed by Basil Iwanyk, producer of the franchise, in a new book called They Shouldn’t Have Killed the Dog: The Complete Uncensored History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Actionthese films were written with the intention that they would be carried out by an actor of 75 years or more, in the style of Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford.

“One of my best friends is Charlie Ferraro from UTA (United Talent Agency), who sent me this script by Derek Kolstad called ‘Scorn’”told the producer in the book (via Entertainment Weekly). “The protagonist was a 75-year-old man, 25 years after retiring. It was fun to imagine Clint Eastwood kicking butt. I thought, ‘Okay, there’s probably one or two names you could do this with: Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford..

Nevertheless, when Keanu Reeves’ rep heard from John Wick, the focus began to shiftalthough those responsible for the franchise were initially reluctant to give the proposal they had in mind a spin. “My other best friend, a guy named Jimmy Darmody, is an agent who was representing Keanu at the time.”Iwanyk continues. “And he said, ‘Do you have any action movies for Keanu Reeves?’ I remember thinking to myself, ‘Keanu is one of the great action stars of the last 25 years, what happened to him? What has he been doing? And he was directing his movie, Man of Tai Chi, and doing 47 Ronin. We gave him the script, we told him: ‘Clearly, you’re not 75 years old’ “.

According to Reeves, who also lends his statements to the book, it didn’t take him long to see the potential behind John Wick and do everything on his part to star in the project. “We all agreed on the potential of the project. You have this John Wick character, but you also have the real world and, at the same time, this kind of underworld. This den of thieves who have this honor and a code. He has this emotional connection to John Wick, who is grieving, who has lost the love of his life and has this mythical dark past. And I loved the quest he goes on to get his life back. And the world he moves through to do it”.

It was then that Reeves entered to modify the script and take it to his fieldas explained by screenwriter Derek Kolstad. “He put his claws in and made it his own. I spent two months at Keanu’s house on the weekends working on the script.”commented in the book. “He read the script on a Friday, in 90 minutes, and said, ‘I want to do it.’ At that point, before I met him and really clicked with him, I was like, ‘Yeah, I really want to do it too. The first thing Keanu said to me was, ‘Okay, Derek, I’m going to play it at 35.’ And I was like, ‘Fine.’”.

And to be honest, if this coincidence had not happened and the script had not fallen into the hands of the star of Matrix, the future of this action saga would have been very different. In the end, the charisma and good work of Reeves were the keys to the success of the franchise. And while seeing an actor of the stature of Harrison Ford playing the character would have been an attractive idea, the performance in the crazy action sequences would have been very different with someone who, for reasons of age, is outside the radar of these frantic productions.

In the end, we almost would have found ourselves with another generic thriller in the style of Revenge with Liam Neeson, that production that launched the actor’s career with an unusual number of films based on vindictive stories about an older character taking lives left and right. What would have made John wick It was just another movie from the bunch that would have passed without pain or glory through our screens. And for this reason, we have no choice but to thank Reeves for taking the reins of the project and giving us the refreshing, fun and adrenaline-pumping action saga that John Wick has become.

