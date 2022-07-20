Keanu Reeves reveals the names of the 2 artists who asked them for autographs

Anyone who thinks that Hollywood stars don’t ask other celebrities for autographs is quite wrong. Or at least that seems to show Keanu Reeves with his confessions during his recent participation in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Over there the Canadian artist revealed that he has only asked for his signature and dedication from two personalities: the musician Lou Reed and the comedian George Carlin.

Specifically, the protagonist of Matrix narrated that the autograph of the leader of The Velvet Underground requested it for a friend of his and it just said “Lou Reed” on a piece of paper. Instead, in the case of the acclaimed comedian, his signature read: “Dear Keanu, go fuck yourself”. Although the actor was initially a bit confused by that message, he later found out that It was the unusual phrase with which the comedian used to greet almost all his admirers in writing.

It is worth clarifying that Reeves and Carlin were setmates in the film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989). At the time, Keanu was not as well known and he was impressed to work with someone as legendary for his irreverent humor as George. As for Reed and his love for music, it is important to remember that Keanu knew how to lead his own rock band during the nineties called Dogstar. The group came to appear in festivals like Glastonbury (where the public was quite angry) before its definitive dissolution in 2002.

Likewise, it is known that the famous 57-year-old is a great lover of independent rock and that was very clear with his list of favorite bands of all time.