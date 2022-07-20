Keanu Reeves causes controversy in China after showing support for Tibet

Keanu Reeves has done nothing but garner fans in recent years thanks to his acting talent and his reputation as a good person. In fact, the Lebanese-born artist recently made headlines for donating 70% of his salary from Matrix for the fight against cancer. However, as reported by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (via Yahoo), the 57-year-old star is starting to get shunned in China because of his support for Tibet.

It is worth remembering that this territory was invaded by the Chinese and since 1950 they consider it as part of their country. What happened is that Reeves accepted the invitation of a foundation chaired by the Dalai Lama (spiritual leader of the Tibetan community) to a benefit recital for Casa Tibet in Manhattan that will take place on March 3. The objective of the activity is to promote a space where the philosophy and customs of the Tibetan people can be preserved.

That did not do anything for the nationalist movements that currently hold power in China, so Matrix Resurrections started having pretty bad box office numbers in that Asian nation because of the lousy propaganda that the aforementioned factions have made for it. One could even say that the protagonist of John Wick is already being “cancelled” in that part of the world.

