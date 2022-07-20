Keanu Reeves and how he could be the perfect Batman

Reeves’ Batman could be attached to this. In the first movie, the Pattinson’s are on a revenge mission that morphs into something different at the end, but that’s not to say that, after years of protecting the city, Batman can’t go back to seek revenge, which is what could lead us to see a Bruce Wayne closer to John Wick.

A jump in time

The actor is not exactly old, but he is older than Pattinson and that could mean his Batman could make a leap into the future. It is not that we are going to see a futuristic Batman (although that is not a bad idea), but that we could have a character with more years of experience, with more wear and tear and with a different approach to his situation and his environment.

There are many moments in the life of Batman that haven’t been explored on film, and that clears the way for Reeves to take us to another point in the story, and so it’s not a competition, but a way to continue the character’s legacy.

A different side of Batman

Each actor has given his personal stamp to the Bat Man, Kilmer’s was charismatic and intellectual, while Pattinson’s is more inexperienced and more reckless, and it stands to reason that Reeves’s would be very different.

We could get to see a Bruce Wayne with inner peace, like the actor’s, and “retired”, but who still has that hidden dark side, which could be forced to open up again to fulfill a new mission. Being a hero must be very draining, and Reeves could show how that work has marked Bruce.

The White Knight Universe

In accordance with Screenrant, the universe White Knight created by be Murphybasically introduces a Batman which is closer to what Marvel did with Old Man Logan.

These stories take place in a parallel timeline, where Bruce Wayne is sent to prison after his true identity is revealed. Here, a new Batman emerges who turns dangerous and Wayne, who is married to Harley Quinn, is forced to become a fugitive and try to put a stop to it.