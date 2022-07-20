Kate Winslet Refused to Have Her Tummy Retouched in ‘Mare of Easttown’

At 45 years old, Kate Winslet is one of the few Hollywood actresses who can boast of a real beauty. The celebrity has never put herself in the hands of a surgeon and she proudly shows off each of her wrinkles on her face and the imperfections on her body. The British woman has said on more than one occasion that she feels comfortable with herself and accepts the passage of time. For this reason, she has always defended naturalness and has positioned herself against the use of photoshop.

Years ago, the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ started a campaign to claim that wrinkles, cellulite and other imperfections are beautiful and completely normal. Kate asked Lancôme, for which she is a longtime ambassador, not to retouch promotional images of her, a request she also made to magazines and film producers. But this commitment was about to be broken during the promotion of ‘Mare of Easttown’, her new HBO series.



Winslet has explained to an interview in ‘The New York Times’ what her reaction was when she received the poster of the criminal ‘thriller’ in which she plays Mare. The British woman returned her image twice because she considered that her face was highly retouched. “Come on guys, I know how many wrinkles I have in my eyes, please, return them all”, she claimed to the team, who listened to her.

But Kate had to deal with another tweak proposed by series director Craig Zobel. After seeing the sex scene together that she has with Guy Pearce, Zobel suggested removing the protagonist’s belly, which she flatly refused and threatened him with “Don’t you dare.”



Kate Winslet in the promotional images of the series ‘Mare of Easttown’ HBO

In this interview Winslet defends her position of making real bodies visible. “I played Mare as the middle-aged woman that I am, I’ll be 46 in October. I guess people have connected with this character the way they have because there are clearly no filters. She’s a fully functioning, flawed woman, with a body and a face that move in a way that is synonymous with his age, his life and where he comes from. I think we’re kind of hungry for that.”



In addition, the actress wanted to get involved in choosing the wardrobe for her character. She worked closely with the team to make the clothes Mare wears unflattering and asked the makeup team not to camouflage her wrinkles, but to leave a natural skin that shows the reality of a middle-aged woman. .

