Kate Winslet held her breath for 7 minutes underwater for her role in ‘Avatar 2’

“Is strong. A warrior”, this is how Kate Winslet defined her character, Ronal, a leader of the oceanic tribe of the Metkayina, in the new movie “Avatar: The Way Of Water”, which will be released on the big screen in December this year . A quality that seems to be shared by his interpreter, who broke an unexpected record during the preparation for his role.

Winslet doesn’t just star in one of the most successful and enduring classics in movie history. After giving life to the young and smiling Rose in “Titanic” in 1997, the British actress has played numerous roles and showed her chameleon character before the cameras. On this occasion, and 25 years after the premiere of the historic film, he met again with the screenwriter and director James Cameron.

This time, in the second production of “Avatar”, which already managed to position itself with its premiere in 2009 as the highest grossing film in history and broke all records with its first production. Winslet was aware that for the shoot he had to acquire the ability to stay underwater for a long time.

So he did not hesitate to train for it and managed to break a record among the cast: 7 minutes and 14 seconds inside a tank of about 3,400 liters of water. In addition, it also exceeded the time that the actor reached Tom Cruise in his preparation for the filming of “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation,” where he held his breath for six minutes underwater.

“It was brilliant and I felt very proud of myself,” expressed the actress in dialogue with the British magazine Empire. “The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not only new, but superhuman”he added.

As he related, it is an experience that Winslet does not think he can get again: “It is wonderful. Your mind completely vanishes. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your head. You just look at the bubbles below you. My first words when I resurfaced were: ‘Am I dead?’ And yes, I thought he had died.he trusted.

As for the character he plays, he detailed: “Ronal is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. Even in the face of grave danger and with a newborn baby, she joins her people and fights for what she loves most: her family and her home.”.