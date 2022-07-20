Kate Winslet cried uncontrollably when meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

Almost everyone loves Leonardo Dicaprio —it is enough to remember the day in which the girlfriend of Jeff Bezos he ‘flirted’ with the actor in front of the businessman. But, the truth is, the relationship that exists between the ‘Titanic’ actor and his co-star, Kate Winsletis totally special, and the British recently spoke about it.

It has been more than 24 years since the actors starred together in the hit film james cameronbut, their friendship has not weakened at all and, whenever they can, they are in contact with each other.

In an interview published in The Guardian on December 23, Winslet, 46, shared that she recently met DiCaprio, 47, in Los Angeles for the first time in three years — a meeting that had previously been difficult for them. have, due to restrictions stemming from the COVID pandemic.

When they saw each other, there were wholesale tears.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet at the 2016 Academy Awards red carpet. Getty Images

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Kate recalled in the interview. “I’ve known him for half my life!”

“It’s not like I was in New York or he was in London and there was an opportunity to have dinner or coffee and catch up,” the ‘Mare of Easttown’ star explained. “We had not been able to leave our countries. Like so many friends around the world, we have missed each other because of COVID.”

In the chat, Winslet called DiCaprio a “very close friend,” adding, “We’re bonded for life.”

Winslet met DiCaprio in the ’90s when they played Rose and Jack in ‘Titanic.’ Then, in 2008, they worked together again on the film ‘Revolutionary Road’, by Sam Mendes (Kate’s ex), playing a married couple struggling with their relationship.

Looking back on the film that first brought them together, Winslet reflected, “I turned 21 on that shoot and Leo turned 22.” They were very young and they were just building, with solid steps, their career in Hollywood.

“It wasn’t nice for any of us, but we were all together,” she recalled of the grueling “Titanic” filming schedule, jokingly noting that DiCaprio “had a lot more days off” than she did.

“I guess I was raised to be grateful and just move on. I didn’t feel like I had the right to feel miserable, and if I had, I certainly wouldn’t have told a reporter,” said the artist, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for the Golden Awards. Globes 2022.

In fact, Winslet and DiCaprio often reminisce about their time working on “Titanic.” The ‘Mare of Easttown’ star previously told ‘Glamor UK’ that the 1997 epic was deeply ingrained in their minds, and that in their talks, they often repeat lines from the film and break into laughter.

