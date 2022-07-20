Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor, two of the great winners of the 2021 Emmy

Until not so long ago, under the premise that television was the poor sister of cinemasee a Hollywood star taking a job on the small screen it was an involution in his audiovisual record.

The prestige gap between industries has been shrinking year after year. The commitment to series of high level and budget, plus the furious expansion of the streaming world, motivated that actors, screenwriters and directors they turn without any pruritus to fictions by chapters.

That’s why already It makes no noise that figures that usually parade down the red carpet of the Oscars appear in the first rows of the Emmys. The 73rd edition of the awards presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in the United States was one more example of this phenomenon.

It is enough to review two of the winning actors, Ewan McGregor and Kate Winslet, with a long and respected career in the cinema, who won the Emmy for their work in the miniseries Halston Y Mare of Easttownrespectively.



Kate Winslet on her Emmy night. AP.

Winslet’s Second

In less than two weeks, Winslet will be 46 years old. Considered a long time ago as a star in Hollywood, specialized critics have been suggesting that Kate is in the prime of her career.

It is that despite showing his acting ability from his first film role, heavenly creatures (1994); of having won an Oscar – for The reader in 2009- and an Emmy -for the miniseries Mildred Pierce in 2011-, his work in Mare of Easttown was listed as consecratory.

Born in 1975, in Reading, England, in a humble family, managed to stay away from the beauty stereotypes imposed by the industry.

His life turned upside down titanica. But before and after that role that catapulted her to superstar status in the james cameronWinslet composed a gallery of unforgettable characters.

Among them, Clementine Kruczynski, a free-spirited and spontaneous girl in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mindthe brilliant drama from Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman.



Rivals and photogenic: Kate winslet and Anya Taylor-Joy, the protagonist of “Lady’s Gambit”. AP.

Or that of Hanna Schmitz, a 35-year-old German woman who had an affair with Michael Berg, a young man twenty years her junior, who allowed her to win her first -and until today only- Oscar for “Best Actress” after five nominations.

In the HBO miniseries -which won 4 Emmy awards on Sunday-, Winslet is Mare Sheehan, a woman who in her high school years knew how to be a basketball star, but because of those things in life she ended up as a policewoman in her town of Easttown, Pennsylvania.

The actress performs a masterful performance, a mother as hard as she is fragile who manages to convince the public that her inner demons torment her as much as the case she must solve.



Winslet as Mare, the most masculine and masterful character of her career.

Mare of Easttown -available in hbo max– reflects a world of ordinary, hard-working people who struggle to get ahead in a gray town, one of those from whom you have to flee in time.

Mary didn’t. She had the best time of her long ago, in high school. She now lives with her mother (Jean Smart), her daughter (Rice) and her grandson in a house where it always seems to be a bit cold.

Far from those roles of period women, this detective who tries to overcome a hard family tragedy looks abandoned, without makeup and sullen. It is the most masculine character of his career. And without a doubt, one of his best creatures. The Emmy ratifies it.

The first time is the charm for McGregor

He is perhaps one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Able to play a troubled heroin addict on the hangover Trainspotting with the same credibility as a poet in love in the musical Moulin RougeEwan McGregor continues to show signs of his interpretative breadth.

At 50 years old, the actor who has just finished filming Obi-Wan Kenobi -the long-awaited spin-off series of starwars– won his first grand prize thanks to his outstanding impersonation of the iconic fashion designer Halston in the Netflix miniseries.



Ewan McGregor and his brand new Emmy, for “Halston”. Reuters.

Through five episodes, the story of Roy Halston Frowick -the first international superstar of fashion- is told, who made his way in the industry simplifying American fashion and establishing its brand globally.

McGregor gets into the skin of a complex character, whose ambition forced him to sell even his own name, before he died of AIDS in 1990. “He’s about a man, a creative person, who absolutely believes in what he is and who he is,” he told The Hollywood Reporter before the premiere on Netflix.

Dan Minahan, the director of Halston, had been wanting to make a film about the designer for years. And in 2019, she chanced upon McGregor at the actor’s manager’s office. That was the germ of the series, which is based on the 1991 book Simply Halstonby Steven Gaines.

“I didn’t know Dan Minahan and I didn’t know Halston. He showed me photos of Halston and the people in his circle: Liza Minnelli, Elsa Peretti, her lover Victor Hugo“, McGregor said in that same interview.



McGregor stars in Netflix’s Halston, the biopic about the exotic designer.

“And when I saw the photos I knew instantly that I wanted to play him. Just something about the way he holds himself, something in his eyes,” added the actor, who shines in a risky and chameleon role, something that to this height is no longer surprising.

Despite shining in movies like Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge, The Big Fish Y doctor sleepand standing out in his first major television foray on the anthology series Fargo, McGregor had never won a major award.

In fact, He had only been nominated for an Emmy for his role in the anthology series created by Noah Hawley, where he met his current partner, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Well if she was right to bet on Halstonone of the successes of Netflix this year.

This Sunday, after winning “Best Actor” against Hugh Grant, Paul Bettany and Lin-Manuel Mirandahe remembered her, the son they had last June and their other four daughters.

“Mary, I love you very much. I’ll take it – the Emmy – home and show it to our boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful daughters, who I know are watching us, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk,” said the Scotsman, excited.