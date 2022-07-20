Justin Bieber redesigns the Vespa. Here is the result

ROME – From Salvator Dalì to Renato Guttuso, from Giorgio Armani to Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon, art and fashion have always celebrated the original Vespa, the “mother” of all scooters, a symbol of style and design made in Italy in Worldwide. A tradition that continues and that today removes the veil on an unprecedented collaboration, the one started by the Pontedera house with Justin Bieber, a beloved international music star with millions of fans. A partnership that gave birth to the “Justin Bieber X Vespa”, a new exclusive model conceived and designed by the young pop star. The new particular version of the Vespa, created by the star of world music, will thus be available in 50, 125 and 150 cc engines, the classic displacements that have made the history of the scooter and today in line with the most stringent regulations for respect for the environment. The “total white” is the stylistic concept that distinguishes the model signed by Bieber and unites all the elements of the new Vespa Sprint: from the saddle to the grips, up to the sophisticated multi-spoke rims. The logo of the brand and the flames drawn on the body were also created tone on tone for a touch that the artist wanted to give, thus representing the creative drive, the dynamism and the vitality of the medium.

Bieber is a great Vespa enthusiast, as he himself confirms: “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably in London or Paris – explains Bieber – I remember seeing a Vespa and thinking: I want to drive one! A unique experience. The wind blowing through my hair, the incredible feeling of freedom… it was fun. I love Vespa and collaborating with such an iconic brand is really cool. Having the ability to express myself, be it through art, music, images or aesthetics, by creating something out of nothing, is a part of me. Because the goal, in creation and design, is always to give your personal touch to things “. In short, it is a limited and exclusive edition of the popular scooter, all white, as well as the specific collection of accessories with bag, gloves and helmet in the same white color and the addition of the real “Justin spin”, the flames, for a combination even more original and distinctive. The hunt to win one of the first and expected examples of the Justin Bieber X Vespa will begin on April 20 with the official opening of the pre-booking.