Justin Bieber confirms attendance at the Lucca concert on July 31st

Everything seemed destined to stop after the news a few months ago: as communicated on social networks by the artist himself, in fact, Justin Bieber got hit with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, derived from Herpes Zoster, with effects such as facial paralysis, fatigue, fever, loss of balance. All signs that did not bode easy months, especially in view of the Justice World Tour 2023 that would keep him busy until the spring of 2023.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Justin Bieber seems to have recovered today, or this is what we deduce not so much from his activity on social media, which today focuses mainly on portraits of his wife Hailey Baldwin, who has always supported him in these months of illness. The news of his better health, however, comes from confirmation of his presence on the date of Lucca for 31 July, which, according to the singer’s website, will be the first date of the tour. Justin Bieber will return to the stage in Tuscany, and then continue the tour in Denmark, Sweden, but also Hungary, Chile, Brazil, and then conclude next March 25 in Poland, with a total of 75 concerts for the world.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A difficult undertaking given the starting conditions, but today the new premises seem good. Fans and fans from all over Italy can reassure themselves at the thought of seeing him soon perform on the stage of the Lucca Summer Festival: for open the Italian date of 2022 of the singer will be two exceptional artists, Rkomi and Mara Sattei, who will surely be able to entertain the crowd by preparing it for the entrance of one of the most famous stars of all time.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io