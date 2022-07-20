“Johnny and June, passion and madness” will be this week’s film in the film cycle to the cap

On Thursday, July 21, at 8:30 p.m., in the Günther Blaas Hall of the Cotesma Cultural Center, the 6th continues. season of projections to the cap, by Guillermo Ianniello and for the benefit of the San Martín de los Andes Lions Club – Chapelco. In this cycle entitled “Musical idols on the screen”, “Johnny and June, passion and madness” directed by James Mangold and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Patrick will be screened.

“Johnny & June – Passion and Madness” – Review by Guillermo Ianiello

“Director James Mangold had a difficult challenge before him. Bringing to the big screen a biographical projection of the inimitable Johnny Cash without dying trying. And he succeeded by far, offering as a result a very interesting film that portrays the first years of life of the masterful country, gospel and rock & roll singer, followed by the difficulties he went through to make his way in the difficult field of music and subsequently analyzing his rise to fame.

With a script thought to the millimeter to move, make the viewer laugh and move, this work gives us a memorable performance by Joaquín Phoenix and another magnificent performance by Reese Witherspoon. Both singing the original songs without being dubbed! And it reminds us of the irreproachable and valuable contribution to the music history of “Sun Records” with Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbinson, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash among many others.

The photography is supported by an austere and very careful choreography, and develops a powerful and spirited visual narration, supported by digital effects. The book, worked with time and laboriousness, shows a human and natural image of the artist. A highly recommended film”, concludes the organizer.

Next premiere July 28: A Star is Born – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in an unforgettable film.

