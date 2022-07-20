JLo and Ben Affleck’s wedding, Alex Rodriguez’s reaction

Once upon a time A-Rod and JLo, one of the most powerful, appreciated and (so it seemed) solid couple of international showbiz. After a troubled goodbye, a canceled marriage, an alleged betrayal and the beginning of new lives for both, now it can be said with certainty that the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and her ex Alex Rodriguez there is nothing left, if not, perhaps, the ashes of the affection that once bound them: the news of the intimate and surprise marriage between JLo and Ben Affleck, whose surname the star took, is practically on everyone’s lips along with the background of the ceremony, celebrated without particular splendor in Las Vegas; the looks of the bride, the hairstyle and the gossip about this love resurrected 20 years after the first official engagement between the two.

And Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s solid reference point in her golden years (which can be traced back to the Netflix doc Halftime), how did you take the news of this acclaimed wedding? Short and mature answer: it seems fine. A friend of ARod told a Us Weekly that: “Alex is happy that Jennifer is with the person she was meant for. She is now in a new relationship and is happy in the same way, “she added, referring to Rodriguez’s new girlfriend, the fitness model. Kathryne Padgett. “Her relationship with Jennifer ended a long time ago: he respects her and wishes her the best, but he has made peace with the past”, concluded the source, with words that seem to come from the person directly interested in her through a trusted spokesperson. .

Meanwhile, a few hours after the wedding announcement, Alex was seen having dinner with his former teammate, David Ortiz. At least apparently, not at all disturbed by the circumstances. Unlike Rodriguez, the Internet is instead divided in two: on the one hand, the love story between Jennifer Lopez and her ex Ben Affleck has rekindled the hope of those who believe that certain people, despite the things in life flow and the time passes unperturbed, are actually predestined; on the other there are those who believe that the former baseball player was the ideal man of Jennifer, the one who, in the years of their relationship (from 2107 to 2021) stimulated, supported and trained her to be the best version of herself. Difficult to squeeze further perfection from someone like Jennifer Lopez but it seems that Alex Rodriguez had succeeded. Will Ben Affleck be able to do the same?

