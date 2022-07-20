Jennifer Lopez, who wanted to get married as soon as possible “to prevent him from thinking about it”

The secret wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – celebrated at the stroke of midnight between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July – now secret are no longer. Do you want her because the bride in her newsletter already has shared Photo and videoyou want because the gossip does not stop finding new details. He revealed the latest in chronological order People. For example that the bride came to the altar, in Little White Chapel, to the sound of Wagner’s classic wedding march Here Comes the Bride broadcast by a Bluetooth speaker. The head of the chapel, Kenosha Booth, revealed that the two stars then exchanged vows, with very simple wedding rings: “It was really nice,” she said. “Both spouses shed a few tears“. Jen, as known, showed off two dresses. One by Alexander McQueen, already worn, as she herself revealed, “in an old movie”. At the surprise ceremony, she tells People, participated very few people. Including Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter, Emmethe diva’s hairdresser, Chris Appleton (who styled her for the occasion), and one of Affleck’s three sons. “They wanted a very simple ceremony,” explained an insider.

But why did they run to the altar without saying anything to anyone? “It was very important for them to have a private ceremony. They didn’t want their wedding to be a show», An insider’s version. Confirmed by another source: «The very small ceremony was ideal for the two. They just wanted to get married. And they got married ». A third deep throat sees it differently: Jennifer would have put the ring on Ben’s finger as quickly as she could because she, after the romantic wedding proposal last April in the bathtub, she feared second thoughts. “He wanted to block it as soon as possible to avoid any possibility of rethinking on his part “an insider told PageSix. If that were true, it wouldn’t be amazing. JLo and Ben had been on the verge of getting married back in 2003. But then it was all blown. Due, fear, of his refractoriness, at the time, to start a family. The pop star from the breakup would have come out “devastated“. And she would never “forget” the star. It is logical that she did not want to let it slip away, again, one step away from “yes”.

History did not repeat itself. Today Ben and Jennifer are husband and wife. Also to the delight of the pop star’s mom, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodriguez. “Guadalupe loves Ben and he is really happy that he is back in Jennifer’s life, ”a source said a few months ago People. After the wedding, the lady, as he says Etonline, he is even happier. Why Ben, despite being for Jennifer the husband number fourin the opinion of Guadalupe, who in the past had “an excellent relationship with her son-in-law” and when the story with Jen ended “it was very bad”, she is certain that Affleck is “the true great loveOf his daughter.

