Jane Austen: know the movies based on her books

Romance and intelligence are printed in all the works of Jane Austenits independent and rebellious protagonists have been a source of inspiration for many adaptations that have been brought to cinemayes, some films they are much better than others. Get to know them!

Movies and adaptations that have been made of Jane Austen’s books

With the recent release of Persuasionthe new movie Netflix, the debate about the works of Jane Austen in the cinema has resurfaced. Although the task of adapting a book with such historical importance is not easy, we have seen some productions that do justice to her stories and that through audiovisual language achieve incredible things; and others that… well, they try. Here we leave you some of the films based on the books of this writer; from the most beloved, to the most controversial.

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Pride and Prejudice It is the most famous adaptation and one of the best achieved in Austen’s literature. this movie of Joe Wright It premiered in 2005 and since then there is no successor that has been able to replace it. The beauty of this film lies in its ability to provoke emotions in viewers with simple glances and handshakes, yes, THAT handshake. Although it is an adaptation that may be too solemn for the time, this does not detract points.

Stronger Than Pride (1940)

Another one that should not go unnoticed, but unfortunately is little known because it was released in 1940 is stronger than pride, a classic from the golden age of Hollywood. This is one of the best –and the first– adaptations of the original novel by Jane Austen and it is not for less since the script was in charge of Aldous Huxleyvery famous British writer recognized for his work A happy world. stronger than pride it is characterized by its adequate dose of satire and its successful fidelity to the original work of Austen.

Emma (2020)

In addition to his overwhelming success in queen’s gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy also participated in emma, an adaptation of the Jane Austen classic that put the actress in the spotlight. This original story from 1815 narrates the adventures of a capricious and extroverted young woman from high society, who one day decides to become a “matchmaker” of her close circle without taking into account the consequences that this may have for her life and that of the others. the rest.

Emma (1996)

Before Anya Taylor Joy was Gwyneth Paltrow, who put herself in the shoes of young Emma to give us what is perhaps the best version of this novel. It is a must if you want to review the history of Austen in the cinema.

Clueless (1995)

Believe it or not, this is another adaptation of emma, modernized, of course, but with the same premise. Interestingly, this film was made a year before the film starring Paltrow. Cher lives in one of the richest neighborhoods in Beverly Hills, this young woman leads a perfect life and strives to fix and meddle in the affairs of others. This is a much more youthful version and why not, a 90s pop jewel that is still valid until now.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Also in 1995 we saw Sense and Sensibilitya film starring emma thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh grant Y Greg Wise. This tape is based on the homonymous novel by Austen and was adapted by Thompson; that’s right, this actress not only starred in the film but she also won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

Persuasion (2022)

A long-awaited film by regular Jane Austen readers, unfortunately the result is not even close to the public’s liking. The problem? the failed attempt to modernize–or “brigertonize”– a work that did not need it. It’s impossible to ignore the use of “gen z” language or the convenient narrative choice of breaking the fourth wall. One of the harshest criticisms of this film is that the personality of anne elliot It doesn’t even match the one in the book, where she is presented as a shy and introverted young woman. It is noteworthy how little the directors trust the intelligence of her audience.

Other films based on the Jane Austen stories

Fire Island (2022)

The diaryof Bridget Jones (2001)

Pride+Prejudice+Zombies (2016)

