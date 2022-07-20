Jaime Ordiales asked FMF not to be a ‘firefighter’ – Ruben Rodriguez

ORDIALES REQUESTS PROJECT, NOT TO BE A FIREFIGHTER

Jaime Ordiales is the most viable option and the one with whom the Mexican Football Federation has talked the most to take the position vacated by Gerardo Torrado. He is the main option, since Yon De Luisa knows him perfectly, and several years ago they worked together in the America. Ordiales has not yet signed anything with the national team, they have been telephone conversations before handing over accounts in Cruz Azul and talking about the future in the Mexican National Team, since the cement workers ask him to first deliver the assembly to 100 percent of the team for the current tournament , that is, the hiring of a third reinforcement, and then recommending someone for the position that will be vacated. With this he will be able to join the Mexican National Team and start talking with Martino and the coaching staff, with the captains, etc.

Ordiales has asked that the position not be for six months, and that far from being a firefighter it is a project, and that its continuity is not subject to the result in the World Cup in Qatar, since that would be cutting the margin of work for the next process. Therefore, before taking office, Ordiales wants to make that point very clear so that he can leave with peace of mind. Blue Cross and think about the next World Cup process and the option of being in two World Cups.

For Yon De Luisa, the need to have a new structure was urgent, since after removing Gerardo Torrado his position was exposed and shot at, since if the pertinent results were not given or what they expected or promised for the World Cup Qatar, its place in the FMF could be in serious trouble, since the head to be cut would be its due to a bad World Cup, where doubts about the management of the selection as a result of the results begin to generate doubts in some team owners of the Mexican football.

In the same way, the need for Ordiales to know what his place will be, no matter what, after the World Cup, the Gold Cup the following year, and above all the possibility of participating in the appointment of the coach who will continue in the older, when the possibility of renewing Martino seems more and more distant. A good sign of De Luisa’s process in FMF will be the contract they arrange with the sports director, either Ordiales or his other candidates.

This same week, if the third cement reinforcement arrives, Ordiales could sit down with the national team to resolve doubts and finalize contracts. The other serious candidates for the post were Duilio Davino and Santiago Baños, but especially the former.

MAZATLAN WAITS FOR GIO’S YES

Meanwhile in Liga MX, teams continue to hire players in order to have a more competitive squad. Mazatlán expects to receive Gio’s response in the next few hours, after offering him a contract for a tournament subject to six more months, as long as he meets a percentage of minutes played, assists and results, a contract that has everything to win for the player , since in the event that he gets a better option in another league, he can leave the team without major setbacks. An opportunity that leaves the table set for Gio to get to the top and return to football. The player himself indicated to the Mazatlán board that he would take a few days to think about it and immediately communicate his response.

PRICES THAT SCARE

They were scared with the prices of the Mexican players. Feyenoord is not the first European team to come to ask for the services of a Mexican player and run after hearing the prices. This time they were looking for a striker and left back, they sounded out the Mexican market, and the investment is quite expensive, so they opted to hire Danilo from Ajax, who arrives on a free transfer, and Javairo Dilrosun from Hertha Berlin to strengthen their lead. Now they are looking for the left side, which was also sounded in the MX League but without success due to high costs.

