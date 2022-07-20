Jack Nicholson revealed that his sister was actually his mother

The renowned American actor Jack Nicholson has given something to talk about in his last interview because he himself was commissioned to reveal a great secret of his family that impressed his thousands of fans after they found out that who she had acted like his sister all her life, she was actually his mother.

The artist with years of experience in Hollywood and who has won an Oscar for best actor, he gave an interview with the medium ‘InStyle’, in which he revealed a fairly big secret to his family.

Being 37 years old, when who supposedly was his mother (in reality it was his grandmother) and his sister (his real mother) died, Ethel May and June Nicholson, respectively, the man found out the whole truth, after his sister Lorraine decided to tell him.

June, his real mother, acted for much of his life as his older sister, after get pregnant at 17 and did not know who the father of her child was, which is why her grandmother decided to become the mother of the two and thus avoid gossip around the minor.

Well, with the death of the two protagoniststhe experienced actor knew the whole truth, but far from getting upset, he thanked them for the man they had become: “After all, when I found out who my mother was, I was already psychologically mature. In fact, he clarified many things for me. If I felt something, it was, above all, gratitude, ”he explained.

“If June or Ethel had had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a dime from anyone and have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-sufficiency imperative,” Nicholson was able to say.