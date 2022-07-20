It’s fair? Barbie: the figure that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling charged was revealed and the controversy was unleashed

The brand new article of the publication Variety “Inside Movie Stars’ Salaries: Joaquin Phoenix Nabs $20M for ‘Joker 2,’ Tom Cruise Heads to Over $100M and More” [”En el interior de los salarios de las estrellas de cine: Joaquin Phoenix consigue 20 milones por Guasón 2, Tom Cruise se acerca a los 100 millones y más”] revealed, as was logical to foresee, how the Hollywood Star System currently stands and who is in charge.

One of the most interesting tidbits from editor Brent Lang’s research was that The highest paid actress in the industry today is Margot Robbie, although his name appears at number 17 on a predominantly male list. The Oscar nominee earned $12.5 million for Barbie, But that’s not all: her co-star, Ryan Gosling, got the same number.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling put themselves in the shoes of Barbie and Ken for the new film (Photo: Reuters / AFP file)

The viralization of the article Variety sparked a controversy. Although Robbie ensured equal pay (topic on which the actresses have been speaking in recent years), he was paid an identical salary to Gosling, when it comes to a film that has Barbie leading the narrative. Robbie is also one of the producers of the Greta Gerwig feature film.

The figure that ranks 18th on the list is Millie Bobby Brown, who will collect 10 million dollars for the sequel to Enola Holmes, thus becoming the highest paid actress in Hollywood under the age of 20 (the star of stranger things has 18).

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie, moments before filming begins

In dialogue with MTVnews, Gosling assured that he was born to play Ken in the film live action of Gerwig. “There has always been a Ken in me, he is the character I was born to be. I feel this ‘Ken-ergy’ and the ‘Ken-ergy’ is alive in me now,” the actor stated.

The first image of Gosling as Ken was released by Warner Bros. on June 15 and was all the rage on the networks. In this photo you could see him with platinum hair, similar to the one he wore in Derek Cianfrance’s drama, The Place Beyond the Pines, albeit in a totally different atmosphere. Also, in the picture it looked tan, smiling, wearing a vest denim and his bare abs. All very beachy, relaxed, and with the omnipresent bubblegum pink.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for Barbie, in cowboy outfits

That was the second official photo of the film, since In April, the star of the film, Robbie, had been presented, just as smiling as his colleague, only on top of a pink convertible. Gerwig was inspired by the famous line of toys from the Mattel company for the script she wrote with her partner, director Noah Baumbach.

Barbie, that filming has already finished and that will hit commercial theaters in mid-July 2023, It has a luxury cast. The cast is made up of Simu Liu, Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey (the actress of the Netflix series, sex education, whom many have physically compared to Robbie), Emerald Fennell, Will Ferrell, and another actor from sexeducation: the new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on set

Although details of the script have not transpired, its actors were slipping some “pearls”. Simu Liu described it as “wild and unique”, and denied that it was a musical, although many figures had to rehearse to dance in certain sequences. “When you’re shooting a scene and it works, and you hear a laugh in the background, it’s the best feeling in the world,” said the actor. Shang Chi about what the weather was like on the set of the director of Ladybird Y little women.

“When I talk about a Barbie movie, people tell me that they are already imagining where the story can go, but the moment Gerwig’s name appears as director, everyone begins to doubt. No one is sure of the direction it can take“, express Margot Robbie, who produced the film with LuckyChap Entertainment along with Tom Ackerley from the same production company, Robbie Brenner from Mattel and David Heyman.

On the other hand, Josey McNamara of LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz of Mattel are also executive producers of a feature film that generates enormous expectations and heated debates.