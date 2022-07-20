“It’s been my dream” Keanu Reeves wants to become Batman

The actor has mentioned that at this time, already having a Batman in the movies, he could do the voice of an animated character or be an old Batman.

Keanu Reeves was interviewed in promotion of the DC movie League of Superpets where he gives the voice to the character of Bruce Wayne, Batman. They asked him if he wanted to become the superhero.

The character of Batman has been played by various actors in the history of cinema, from Adam West to the most recent Robert Pattinson who is the current Batman and a change of actor is not planned.

READ: For this noble cause Keanu Reeves donated 70% of what he earned in the first Matrix movie

When asking Keanu Reeves if he wanted to become the Dark Knight, he mentioned that it has always been one of his “big dreams” but that being played by Pattinson currently he wouldn’t think about the role as “he’s doing amazing”.

“Maybe if they need an older Batman” He also mentions that maybe making a cameo in a movie where he can be seen for a moment.

Reeves has acted in different superhero movies and in the DC Comics franchise, he has played the superhero Constantine, an exorcist with the ability to perceive the forms of angels and demons on Earth.

ALSO: Robert Pattinson failed to top Christian Bale as Batman?

Fans have mentioned that they want to see Reeves as Batman, as the actor is always well received in whatever role he plays since returning to theaters with action flicks like John Wick.

RETURN TO HOME