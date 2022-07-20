‘It has always been my dream’: Keanu Reeves confesses his desire to be Batman

Keanu Reeves will be the voice of Batman in the DC animated film League of Superpets and the chances of seeing him personify the character again are increasing, thanks to his comments in an interview with extratv.





“I love Batman, as a character… In the comics, in the movies… so to have the opportunity to voice him, to playing batman was amazing”. The actor, known for starring in films like “The Matrix” and “John Wick”, confessed on the red carpet of his new animated film.

When asked what he thinks about playing the character wearing the famous suit, he replied that it would be a dream. “It’s always been a dream, but Pattinson is Batman right now and he’s doing amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”

At the moment, Batman’s future is known for his possible appearance in the Flash prequel, as well as a prequel to the film starring Pattinson.





Matt Reeves, the director of the film, commented in the past on all the plans that DC and Warner Bros have for the future of the character. “What we’re trying to do is launch this universe. If the world accepts this, we have many ideas that we want to do.”

Everything you need to know about DC League of Super Pets

The new movie from the DC universe will hit the big screen later this month and you can enjoy the story of a canine gang that is dedicated to fighting crime, while its owners, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Green Lantern and Wonder Woman, they are on vacation.

In its original language, the film will star the voices of Dwayne Johnson (Krypto), Kevin Hart (Ace), Vanessa Bayer (PB), Natasha Lyonne (Merton), Diego Luna (Chip), Keanu Reeves (Batman) , John Krasinski (Superman), Marc Maron (Lex Luthor), Kate McKinnon (Lulu), Dascha Polanco (Green Lantern), Jemaine Clement (Aquaman), Daveed Diggs (Cyborg), John Early (Flash), Jameela Jamil (Wonder Woman ) and Olivia Wilde (Lois Lane).





You can find the film in theaters in Panama from July 29.