Is Santiago Ormeño summoned for Chivas against León?

The time has come to find out who are the players chosen by Richard Chain to dispute the Chivas against León from Matchday 4 of Apertura 2022, so we tell you in advance that there is 1 novelty in the list of 22 elements that will be concentrated as of this Tuesday. And well… is it going to be Ormeno? who gets off? who gets on the call? Find out below.

As you will recall, the Briseño ‘Chicken’ was expelled against Santos Laguna, so he is not eligible for the duel against La Fiera, however his loss will not be covered by another defender, since the strategist of the Sacred Flock decided to include Paolo Yrizar in the announcement.

Another question was whether Santiago Ormeno could have minutes and despite being in great physical shape, the new battering ram of the Guadalajara You will not be able to see action this Wednesday. Which means that it is very likely that his debut could take place against Juventus next Friday.

Those summoned from Chivas against León:

– Goalkeepers: Miguel Jimenez, Raul Rangel.

– Defenses: Hiram Mier, Gilberto Orozco, Luis Olivas, Miguel Ponce, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Cristian Calderón, Alan Mozo, Carlos Cisneros.

– Media: Fernando Beltrán, Eduardo Torres, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, Isaac Brizuela, Roberto Alvarado, Rubén González, Pavel Pérez, Gilberto García.

– Forwards: Alexis Vega, Angel Zaldívar, José González, Paolo Yrizar.