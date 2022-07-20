Inter Miami vs FC Barcelona: Barcelona wins, likes and thrashes David Beckham’s Inter Miami

B.arcelone He showed no mercy and began his tour of the United States in an overwhelming way, beating Inter Miami 6-0 of David Beckham, in what was his first preparation match at the DRV PNK Stadium.

With some of your new faces, the group which had a real feast, with an excellent night of its forwards, who gave life to the win with three entries in the first half and three more in the complementary part.

Photo: AP

Aubameyang, Raphinha (debut and debut), Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Dembl were in charge of scoring under the watchful eye of Robert Lewandowski, who watched his new team’s performance from the stands, as he was the team’s star signing.

Photo: AP

The blaugranas were infinitely superior to the MLS team. From start to finish they dominated the actions and were forceful when standing in front of the goal, despite the fact that one team played in the first half and a completely different team in the second half. This, did not affect your work at all on the field of play.

Photo: AP

this start makes Barcelona fans dream of having a great season. Next Saturday they will be facing Real Madrid in Las Vegas, in which be their second friendly duel on American soil.