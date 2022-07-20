“I’m waiting for Captain Canada”

In the hectic scene of Hollywood, Ryan Gosling He stands out for always taking things calmly. The actor of Canadian descent transmits at all times a sense of calm, of relaxation in the face of the following projects in which he is involved, and also of a healthy sense of humor that has been walking quite a bit lately thanks to having joined the unpredictable film of Barbie, of Greta Gerwig. In this project, which Warner has set for the June 21, 2022Gosling plays Ken, and has already assured several times that he believes he was born to play this character, with whom he feels a strong connection.

Beyond BarbieGosling debuts this July 22 on netflix the unseen agentsuper production that they have directed Joe and Anthony Russo joining it with Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms. During the corresponding interviews Gosling has talked a lot about his feelings playing Ken, but there has also been room to explore one of the issues that most interests the press: the possibility of appearing in the Marvel Universe. Something especially helpful when rumors have emerged in recent months that Marvel Studios has proposed Gosling to play Nova.





Also known as Richard Ryder, Nova is the centurion of the galactic police (also called… Nova) that we have seen John C Reilly swell in the movies Guardians of the Galaxy. Gosling has thus been linked to this role, but during an interview with the journalist Josh Horowitzof MTVNews, the elder denied. “I don’t know anything about Nova, if that’s what you’re going to ask me”, responded as Horowitz asked him about all the comic book roles he’s turned down throughout his career. Gosling, in fact, assures with a certain melancholy that Marvel has never proposed any role to him.

“Never mind, I’m not the one for it. But I would love to. It’s just, which one will play? I was waiting for the call from Captain Canada.” he jokes The truth is that there is a Captain Canada, created in the 70s, but since he is not part of the Marvel pantheon, Gosling is obviously making a joke with his country of origin. In any case, the issue did not end here, because once the interview was published, Horowitz went to social networks to give an update. According to him, Gosling talked to him again, and entrusted him with a character that he would like to play.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

“Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors, but he said they’re not true. This week however Ryan contacted me to say that there is a superhero he wants to play…Ghost Rider.Horowitz explains. what of Ghost Rider has its grace not only because Nicolas Cage played it with such energy that it would be a daunting role for anyone, but because in his two films Cage was accompanied by Eve Mendes, Gosling’s real-life partner. Whether he accessed the character through her or not, the truth is that it is funny for her to imagine Gosling in such an eccentric character.

