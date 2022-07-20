I will return to the stage in Italy, at the Lucca Festival

After Usher’s words about his convalescence, Justin Bieber has announced that he will return to the stage on July 31st at the Lucca Summer Festival.

Justin Bieber Lucca 2022

Lucca will be the first date of the Justice World Tour

The words of Usher in the past few hours about the conditions of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber had sparked a hope. In an interview with the portal “Extra”, the singer of “Yeah” had revealed how he had the opportunity to meet his friend Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey during a vacation, and that his condition, shown just a month earlier on Instagram, were in marked improvement: “We were able to go out while we were on vacation and I can tell Justin’s recovery is going great“After this injection of confidence for Bieber’s fans, the official new dates of the Justice World Tour arrived in the past few hours by one of the singer’s representatives:” Justin Bieber announced today that the Justice World Tour will resume at the Lucca Festival, Italy, on July 31st. Justin will start through a series of European festivals and will continue his performances on international tours in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, before returning to Europe in 2023 ″. The date of Lucca is the first of the world tour, as reported by the site.

Italy is the first stop for international stars

It will therefore be the Lucca Summer Festival 2022 that will host the zero date of Justin Bieber’s Justice Tour, a historic event that brings about a consideration: Bieber is not the only artist who has chosen Italy as the first country from which to leave for a mammoth tour that will cross almost all continents: just a month earlier, the same choice had been made by Kendrick Lamar, who had chosen Milan as the first stage on which to perform the show of “Mr Morale and The Big Steppers Tour”. It will be an even more special return for Bieber, especially for fans who want to check his condition after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The young Canadian singer had posted a video on social media in which he tried to comfort fans about his condition, showing however how the disease had affected the nerves of his face and ear, causing him paralysis.