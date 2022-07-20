Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: technical details and impressions of the gadget | gadgets | analysis | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The model Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro analyzed corresponds to ODN-B19. Just by touch you will feel the coolness of the 46mm titanium case, which gives it a solid look at 54 grams in executive style. The straps are made of fluoroelastomer, a high-performance synthetic rubber that feels comfortable against the skin. The buckle is made of titanium, so you will have greater grip security.

The screen is 1.43-inch AMOLED. The colors, the contrasts and the automatic brightness work very well, as well as the distribution of the space to read the data of each application. This brings me to notification management. The good thing about the system is that it groups messages by application, so you won’t miss a thing as notifications arrive. Yes, you can reply to SMS and WhatsApp, for example, but using only quick replies -they can be customized from the app- and emojis. It is not that a keyboard appears to write.

To this we must add the customization of the cover with various designs that you can download from the application Health of huawei.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 PRO | team review

We check one of the sides and find the only two buttons on the device. With the top one you can access the application drawer and with the bottom one you can open the exercises. About the latter, there are more than 100 training modes, but as it happens even with the competition there are sports that record the least such as calories, time and heart rate, just like surfing. Be careful with this, because it has resistance 5 ATM and IP68. It is not compared to going out on a bicycle, for example, that there is much more information available and that you can also check on your smartphone. Something I forgot to mention is that it comes with integrated GPS.

In addition to the buttons, there is a small hole that is for the microphone and the speaker. If you connect the mobile with the cell phone, whether Android or iOS, you can answer calls directly on the watch. I must emphasize that the sound is good, both output and input. The detail is that you will not be able to access your phone contact list from the watch, but rather program favorite contacts. What you can do is return missed calls by entering the registry.

Another detail with the speaker is the music playback. What the watch does is synchronize the cell phone playlists or import songs since it has four gigabytes of internal storage, but be careful with the detail that you will not be able to import music from iOS devices.

Going all the way around Huawei Watch GT 3 Proyou will notice the magnetic charging port and optical heart rate sensors. And speaking of the heart, the watch has an EKG app, but beware, it’s not a medical device. The content of the results is for reference only and should not be used for clinical diagnosis. Other data that the equipment records are body temperature, sleep quality, blood oxygenation, compass, atmospheric pressure, among several other things that need not be mentioned. What did catch my eye is “Healthy Living” to set a healthy living goal and the watch is there to remind you.

I know I mentioned many apps before and you may be wondering if you can install more. Well yes you can from AppGallery, The problem is that the catalog seems very poor to me. On the other hand, the equipment has NFC technology, but it is not available for all countries, and the RAM is 32 MB.

To finish, huawei ensures that the battery lasts up to 14 days in what it calls “typical use” and then reduces to 8 days in intensive use. Charging from 0 to 100 percent takes 85 minutes.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.