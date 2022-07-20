How to watch the Day 4 match LIVE?

Chivas de Guadalajara and León face off in a vibrant duel for Date 4 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022. Know the schedules and channels to see it live. Flock Passion brings you all the details.

The Chivas de Guadalajara return to activity after a few days off and will do so at home for the third time in the campaign, a match corresponding to the Date 4 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 against León, which comes after a painful 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna where they could not maintain the advantage they had taken thanks to the score of José el Tepa González.

The Sacred Flock could not get their first victory either as a visitor on the TSM court against the Warriors last Saturday, in a match where they showed some improvement, but could not reflect it on the scoreboard and after three weeks of activity, the first team is already reported ready to do the honors to the green bellies in the Gigante de Zapopan.

Ricardo Cadena, technical director of Chivas, continues with his absences for this start of the season, since he keeps the midfielders Jesús Molina and Jesús Angulo in the infirmary, as well as JJ Macías. Although the good news is that Santiago Ormeño could have his first minutes or at least go to the bench. The rest of the squad will be at his disposal, as will Alan Mozo and midfielder Fernando González.

Chivas vs. León: When and what time do you play for Liga MX?

Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face its counterpart from León, this Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Akron Stadium of the Perla Tapatia in the framework of Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament, a match that has agreed to start at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Schedules in other countries

Chivas vs. León, where and how to watch the match LIVE?

This meeting of Rebaño Sagrado against the León club will be broadcast live through Televisa’s innovative free streaming App: ViX.com for the entire Mexican territory, as well as for the main cities of the United States. In addition, you will be able to follow its development minute by minute, through Rebaño Pasión.

@Chivas

Poll How do you think Chivas will do against León? How do you think Chivas will do against León? 355 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!