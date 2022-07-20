how to know if it has fallen and what to do if the problem is yours

we will explain what can you do if roblox is not working, also checking where the problem may be. Roblox is one of the most popular games in the world, but it’s not exempt from occasional problems, and you may want to play it and it doesn’t work when it used to, and you’re left not knowing what to do.

First of all, we are going to teach you how to identify if it is a problem that Roblox itself is having internally, and before which you can do little other than wait. And if the problem is yours, we’ll give you some quick tips on things you can try to fix it. We start from the basis that Roblox was working correctly for you until now.

How to check where the error is

The first thing you have to do is check if the bug is within Roblox itself Or is it on your computer? The easiest thing is to try to connect, because about the most common errors they notify you directly on the Roblox website telling you that there are problems with the servers. You can also watch Roblox Twitter account in case they post any information there.

For more information, you can also use pages that detect when an online service has gone downsince users report it and you can see growth in the number of reports. down-detector is one of them, and you can go to Downdetector.com/status/roblox page to see the status of Roblox.

If the problem is on the Roblox side, then there is not much you can do. You’re just going to have to wait for their team to resolve the issue, and for the game to be back up and running. This can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours, depending on the nature of the problem they are having.

What to do if you have the problem

If it seems that Roblox does not have any internal problems, you can start checking if other websites and services are working properly. If the rest of the things do not work either, the problem may be with your connection. This case, you can try with restart your computer or console.

If this doesn’t solve anything either you can’t reboot the router to see if it fixes itself. In the event that it is not solved either, you can try the solutions that we give you in our article on problems with your Internet connection, checking that the Ethernet cables are good or that the WiFi works correctly. You can also try toggling between wired Ethernet and WiFi.

In the event that other pages and services do work, it may be a slightly more complex problem. Try restarting the game first., forcing its exit in case you are on mobile. In the event that you are in the browser, you can also try entering your settings and deleting cookies and temporary internet files.

Also try to shut down some of the things you’re doing on the internet to limit the number of connections in case one is taking all your connection without leaving anything to Roblox. And if you have the knowledge, you can check the ports and the NAT.