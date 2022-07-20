How is the life of Cameron Diaz away from acting

One of the highest grossing stars of Hollywood during the 90s and early 2000s it was without a doubt the beautiful Cameron Diaz.

His career has milestones such as his participation in “The mask“, beside Jim Carrey, to their young 22 years; “My best friend’s Wedding“, with Dermot Mulroney; “crazy about mary”, with the hilarious ben stillerand the remembered “Charlie’s Angels”, from 2000, where he shared credits with the renowned actresses drew Barrymore Y Lucy Liu.

Fame, recognition and money were not long in coming, making Cameron one of the most coveted actresses of the show worldwide.

However, his last film was released in 2014, when he was just 41 years old. After some time of inactivity in the film industry, the celebrity announced his retirement from acting in 2018, before the stunned eyes of the world.

In an interview with her friend and colleague Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress revealed the reasons for her decision: “I retired because I simply decided that I wanted something different in my life. I had spent too much time working, making movies, and it leaves you crushed. I had no space for my personal life, “said the star.

“Giving up a successful movie career gave me a lot of peace. I am finally taking care of myself,” she assured.

At 49 years old, the model and actress took other directions. In 2020 she was the mother of Raddixfruit of her marriage to the musician benjamin madden. Cameron and her husband met thanks to nicole richie Y joel maddenwho organized a dinner that united them forever.

After that meeting, the actress was shocked by the musician and wondered: “How come I didn’t know about him before? We had never been in the same circle.” The truth is that the crush was immediate and they have been together for eight years.

When referring to motherhood, in a recent interview Cameron He stated: “It has been the best of my life so far without a doubt. I feel like it’s everything, that it’s everything I’ve waited for for a long time.”

In addition, as a worthy Californian, the model has ventured into the wine industry, with her own firm called “Avaline”, which he shares with the businesswoman Katherine Power.

Photo: Instagram @camerondiaz

Through your account Instagramwhere she has more than 9 million followers, the retired actress shares only a few glimpses of her personal life, focusing mostly on advertising her signature products.