Heat wave in London ‘melts’ Google and Oracle; report failures in their services – El Financiero

The London data centers used by Google and Oracle collapsed this tuesday july 19 after what an unprecedented heat wave hit Britain (and other parts of Europe) and took some websites down.

both companies cited problems with the “cooling systems” as the cause of failures and blackouts.

The first message of Oracle appeared on its service page around noon this Tuesday. He pointed out that “unreasonable temperatures” had affected network and cloud equipment at its South London facility.

Hours later, Alphabet Inc.’s Google reported a similar problem on its London site.. On a customer service website, the company said the outage had affected a “small group” of its cloud computing users.

Google shut down some parts of its cloud services “to avoid damage to machines and prolonged outage.”

Several hours later, Google was still listing some of its cloud services as down in the region.

After the failures in the services of the two technological giants, the web hosting service of WordPress blamed Google’s outage for knocking out service in Europe.

Heat wave in Europe sets temperature records

UK breaks record for hottest temperature ever with a record of 39.1 degrees Celsius in Charlwood, England. The previous record was 38.7 degrees in 2019.

High temperatures have scorched Europe since last week, sparking fires from Portugal to the Balkans and causing hundreds of heat-related deaths. The images of the flames advancing towards a French beach and of Britons drenched in sweat, even on the beaches, have taught a real lesson in what climate change means.

High temperatures have also affected other cities. Paris, in France, registered 41 degrees, Meanwhile in countries like Belgium, Italy, Portugal and Spain the thermometer has reached up to 47 degrees.

With information from Bloomberg and AP.